Airless tyre market predicted to expand due to demand for EVs
A report published this week claims that the market valuation of airless tires will cross $45 million by 2026. The report…
Genie to produce protective gear for Seattle hospital
To help address the demand for personal protection equipment (PPE), team members from Terex brand Genie based out of Washington state…
Recent Videos
Yanmar develops agri-robotic concept for sustainable farming
The iVT Podcast: Covid-19 – what’s next for off-highway OEMs?
JCB answers national call to action over ventilator shortage
Conexpo exclusive video: Case unveils world-first electric backhoe loader
VIDEO: Doosan demonstrates fully automated construction site – Concept X
WORLD FIRST: Jungheinrich announces electric replacement for hydrostatic truck
How best to respond to a Covid-19 world
As Covid-19 brings countless businesses to a grinding halt, the construction industry remains resilient — even in the face of…
EV growth and its impact on the automotive supply chain
The speed with which electric vehicles (EV) are being adopted globally is fundamentally changing the economics and dynamics of the…