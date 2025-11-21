AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: Smart actuators, brakes and clutches from Regal Rexnord

At Agritechnica 2025, iVT editor Tom Stone visited Regal Rexnord’s stand to find out more about the company’s portfolio of linear actuators, brakes and clutches designed for agricultural machinery.

In this video, Robert Johansson, industry manager, Thomson highlights the company’s new Electrak XD smart linear actuators designed to provide greater efficiency and controllability. Peter Mills, global market sales director, Regal Rexnord then introduces its electromagnetic clutches and brakes from its Warner and Stromag brands.