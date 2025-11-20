AGRITECHNICA VIDEO: Highlights 4 – Electrification and automation

In our final round-up from Agritechnica 2025 we take a look at some of the trends that defined the event – with particular focus on electrification and automation.

It was standing-room only for iVT’s knowledge session looking at the challenges of electrification in agricultural machinery. This video features a question from host iVT editor Tom Stone and an answer from Bosch Rexroth’s electrification expert Steffen Mutschler.

What’s more, Joachim Stieler, independent industry consultant talks trends, Tommi Puomisto showcases some power solutions including a new battery concept from AGCO Power and Antoine Blaineau delves into a new tractor from Massey Ferguson, shown for the first time at Agritechnica.

