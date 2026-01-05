OPINION: Optimised sites are critical to construction machine autonomy

Ian de Dobbelaere, commercial project manager, Komatsu Smart Construction, explains how ‘smart’ construction sites are integral to the next phase of autonomy and how the 5×5 framework provides a roadmap for achieving true site-wide automation

Looking back at 2025, one trend dominated the heavy construction equipment industry – the rise of autonomous machines. Over the past year, major industry fairs have highlighted leading manufacturers are advancing autonomous equipment, signalling a significant shift in site operations.

While fully autonomous machines are not yet a reality, progress is being made to tackle common challenges and barriers – drawing insight from industrial sectors and considering automation across the construction site as a whole.

The challenge

Despite advances in machine autonomy, construction sites themselves are often not yet considered in a connected, holistic way. Decisions on-site remain largely reactive because machine data is often trapped within individual controllers or brand specific platforms.

To advance true autonomy, this data must be aggregated into a central, independent digital model that works across machines, brands and levels of autonomy.

Digital twins are central to this transformation, providing a continuously updated ‘hive mind’ that combines detailed visual representations of the job site with real-time machine data. Integrating digital twins with AI, drones, robotics and advanced analytics empowers smarter decision-making, increases productivity and reduces risk.

Introducing the 5×5 framework

The path to the digitalisation of the industry is visualised not as a single ladder but as a graph with two axes – the 5×5 framework. This framework helps explain why some sites are ready for advanced machinery while others are not. X-Axis measures the level of autonomous operation of machines, from level 1 (assistance) to level 5 (full autonomous decision-making). Y-Axis measures the optimisation of the construction site, from level 1 (basic 3D design data) to level 5 (fully optimised, automated construction planning).

The key takeaway of the 5×5 framework is that technology alone is not enough, while many machines are highly advanced, they are often deployed on sites that have low process maturity.

Taking inspiration from the mining industry

The mining sector has demonstrated the potential of autonomy and in 2026, the construction should draw down learnings from this type of approach. Underground operations have shown that autonomy works best when machines aren’t acting in isolation, but as part of a connected, site-wide ecosystem.

Mining professionals actively apply the 5×5 framework, balancing machine autonomy with site-wide process optimisation to achieve maximum efficiency and safety. Future construction sites should adopt site-wide, connected ‘ecosystems’ – where machines operate cohesively, rather than in isolation.

A focus on site

Beyond the technology itself, industry leaders emphasise the importance of site-level awareness. To achieve true site-wide autonomy, construction companies must advance both axes simultaneously, intelligent machines and optimised, data-driven construction processes.

Successful autonomy depends not just on the machines but on a holistic understanding of the construction environment. Integrating digital twins with advanced analytics, drones, AI and robotics creates a framework that improves decision-making, increases productivity and reduces risk

Looking forward into 2026, the next step for the European construction industry is adopting a common digital twin model across the sector. While this is a relatively small technical step, it represents a major cultural shift and contractors must first become accustomed to using digital twins for analysis.

The 5×5 framework provides a clear roadmap, advancing both the machine and the process together is the key to unlocking the next era of construction efficiency, safety and cost management.