The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Construction

Yanmar launches SV10 mini excavator at SaMoTer

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read
Photograph of a red and black Yanmar SV10 mini excavator working on broken concrete in front of a residential building, with the boom and bucket extended
ABOVE: The SV10 is powered by a Yanmar 3TNV70 engine and offers a maximum digging depth of 1,800mm

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA has launched the SV10 mini excavator, a machine developed for the 0–2 tonne segment and designed to operate in space-restricted environments. The machine is being exhibited at SaMoTer in Verona, Italy taking place this week (6-9 May) in Hall 7, Stand C8-C10.

The SV10 has an overall width of 740mm in its narrowest configuration, allowing it to pass through standard doorways and operate in indoor or urban environments. A variable undercarriage extends the width to 990mm for added stability when required. A small swing radius combined with a 60° boom swing supports positioning in restricted areas, including indoor renovation and demolition, urban works and other sensitive environments.

The machine is powered by a Yanmar 3TNV70 engine delivering 9.2kW of net power, with digging forces of 5.2kN at the arm and 7.6kN at the bucket, and a maximum digging depth of 1,800mm. Compatibility with multiple attachments allows the SV10 to be used for trenching, landscaping, light demolition and utility work.

Repositioned side levers and revised controls have been included to improve ergonomics, and a ROPS structure has been fitted for operator safety. Operating weight is 1,055kg with a transport weight of 1,180kg. A tilting engine bonnet provides access to key components for servicing.

Image: Yanmar

Share.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

Related Posts