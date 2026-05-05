Yanmar launches SV10 mini excavator at SaMoTer

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA has launched the SV10 mini excavator, a machine developed for the 0–2 tonne segment and designed to operate in space-restricted environments. The machine is being exhibited at SaMoTer in Verona, Italy taking place this week (6-9 May) in Hall 7, Stand C8-C10.
The SV10 has an overall width of 740mm in its narrowest configuration, allowing it to pass through standard doorways and operate in indoor or urban environments. A variable undercarriage extends the width to 990mm for added stability when required. A small swing radius combined with a 60° boom swing supports positioning in restricted areas, including indoor renovation and demolition, urban works and other sensitive environments.
The machine is powered by a Yanmar 3TNV70 engine delivering 9.2kW of net power, with digging forces of 5.2kN at the arm and 7.6kN at the bucket, and a maximum digging depth of 1,800mm. Compatibility with multiple attachments allows the SV10 to be used for trenching, landscaping, light demolition and utility work.
Repositioned side levers and revised controls have been included to improve ergonomics, and a ROPS structure has been fitted for operator safety. Operating weight is 1,055kg with a transport weight of 1,180kg. A tilting engine bonnet provides access to key components for servicing.
Image: Yanmar