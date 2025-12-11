iVT Off-Highway Annual 2026 – digital edition available here!

The iVT Off-Highway Annual 2026 digital edition is available to read right here. Featuring the very latest systems and components from leading suppliers along with articles and two features that take a particular focus on concept vehicles. Here are some of the highlights…
A year in off-highway
Your handy guide to all the important events in the off-highway vehicle calendar in 2026
Making an Impact
Case Construction Equipment’s Impact wheel loader concept isn’t distant speculation – it demonstrates powertrain and control solutions ready for the market
Meet the tractor of 2035
How do you design a tractor for a future where labour is scarce, fuel is uncertain and farms need 24/7 productivity? Yanmar has the answer with its award-winning YPV-L tractor concept
Looking back
An original Steyr Type 180 – the vehicle that began the OEM’s farm machinery line up – was on display at Agritechnica 2025. We get the inside story on the historic machine from a man who knows it inside out.