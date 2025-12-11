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iVT Off-Highway Annual

iVT Off-Highway Annual 2026 – digital edition available here!

Tom StoneBy 1 Min Read

The iVT Off-Highway Annual 2026 digital edition is available to read right here. Featuring the very latest systems and components from leading suppliers along with articles and two features that take a particular focus on concept vehicles. Here are some of the highlights…

A year in off-highway
Your handy guide to all the important events in the off-highway vehicle calendar in 2026

Making an Impact
Case Construction Equipment’s Impact wheel loader concept isn’t distant speculation – it demonstrates powertrain and control solutions ready for the market

Meet the tractor of 2035
How do you design a tractor for a future where labour is scarce, fuel is uncertain and farms need 24/7 productivity? Yanmar has the answer with its award-winning YPV-L tractor concept

Looking back
An original Steyr Type 180 – the vehicle that began the OEM’s farm machinery line up – was on display at Agritechnica 2025. We get the inside story on the historic machine from a man who knows it inside out.

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Tom Stone is editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up since the brands inception in 1993.

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