Fluid Power

VIDEO: A complete rundown of advanced steering solutions from Danfoss

Tom Stone

In this video, Ivan Bolt, steering sales development manager for Danfoss Power Solutions, explores the company’s portfolio of advanced steering solutions. From the Auto-Steer system, that can boost productivity by up to 17%, to the Flex-Steer steer-by-wire technology that reduces operator muscle activity by 65%, Bolt demonstrates how these innovations are enabling OEMs to differentiate their platforms while delivering tangible value to operators in agriculture, construction and other off-highway sectors.

This video is an extended, more detailed version of the video published in our Agritechnica coverage in November 2025. You can also find this video and a detailed explanation of all the Danfoss solutions in our Off-Highway Annual 2026 publication

Tom Stone is editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up since the brands inception in 1993.

