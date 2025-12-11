VIDEO: A complete rundown of advanced steering solutions from Danfoss

In this video, Ivan Bolt, steering sales development manager for Danfoss Power Solutions, explores the company’s portfolio of advanced steering solutions. From the Auto-Steer system, that can boost productivity by up to 17%, to the Flex-Steer steer-by-wire technology that reduces operator muscle activity by 65%, Bolt demonstrates how these innovations are enabling OEMs to differentiate their platforms while delivering tangible value to operators in agriculture, construction and other off-highway sectors.

This video is an extended, more detailed version of the video published in our Agritechnica coverage in November 2025. You can also find this video and a detailed explanation of all the Danfoss solutions in our Off-Highway Annual 2026 publication