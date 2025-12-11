Hitachi Construction Machinery to open first Landcros Development Centre

In a move that will create the first company plant to bear the ‘Landcros’ name since Hitachi Construction Machinery announced its brand transition plan, a new Landros Development Center will be established in Germany on January 1, 2026.

This marks a strategic expansion of the company’s R&D capabilities for battery-powered excavators, ICT-enabled products, and digital solutions.

The European market presents unique opportunities for construction machinery innovation. With some of the world’s strictest environmental regulations and growing demand for zero-emission equipment, Europe mirrors the global shift toward sustainable construction practices.

“Establishing Landcros Development Centre Europe strengthens our commitment to working closely with European partners and leveraging the region’s leadership in sustainability and technology,” says Francesco Quaranta, HCME president and CEO.

iVT spoke to Francesco Quaranta at the unveiling of the Landcros One at Buama in March 2025:

Similar to the automotive industry’s electric transition, construction machinery that eliminates CO2 emissions during operation is rapidly gaining traction across the region.

Europe also leads in labor-saving technologies and efficiency-driven construction. European dealers and specialists routinely develop multi-purpose excavator attachments and ICT-equipped machinery, creating an ecosystem of innovation that drives the industry forward.

Since its establishment in 2018, KTEG, a joint venture between Kiesel Technology and Hitachi Construction Machinery, has achieved significant milestones in developing battery-powered excavators, ICT products, and specialized applications for the European market.

This success culminated in the showcase of nine zero-emission machines under both the KTEG and Hitachi brands at Bauma, demonstrating the effectiveness of the joint venture’s innovation capabilities.

“This new hub will enable us to co-create next-generation solutions that meet local needs while driving global progress in zero-emission and digital construction machinery,” says Quaranta.

With the new strategic separation, both organizations will excel in their respective areas while working collaboratively to serve the European market and beyond.

Landcros Development Center Europe will focus on developing next-generation battery-powered excavators, ICT-compatible products, and digital solutions aligned with Hitachi Construction Machinery’s medium- to long-term global roadmap.

KTEG will concentrate its expertise on developing and marketing specialized application products tailored to European customer needs.

The new centre aims to attract top engineering talent from the construction machinery and automotive industries, targeting approximately 100 developers in the coming years.

“Landcros Development Center Europe represents a bold step toward redefining the future of construction machinery,” says Quaranta. “By investing in advanced R&D capabilities in Europe, we are accelerating innovation in battery-powered equipment, ICT integration, and digital solutions that will shape a more sustainable and efficient industry worldwide.”

The company will collaborate openly with European partners, including automotive industry suppliers and technology specialists, to deliver innovative solutions that meet evolving customer needs worldwide.