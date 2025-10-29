Hitachi Construction Machinery rebrands as Landcros

Hitachi Construction Machinery has announced its transformation and rebranding to Landcros, effective April 2027. The OEM says this brand shift reflects its commitment to embark on a new journey to further accelerate its evolution and forms part of its ongoing efforts to create and deliver value together with customers into the future.

“Landcros represents our commitment to go beyond machinery, empowering customers with intelligent, connected, and sustainable solutions. It is based on a partnership philosophy, working openly with technology leaders, integrating cutting-edge digital and AI capabilities into machines that symbolize reliability in the construction industry, whilst creating a reimagined customer experience from ground to cloud,” says Francesco Quaranta, HCM Europe president & CEO.

Hitachi’s vision started to take form at Bauma 2025 with the unveiling of its excavator concept, Landcros One.

“We are changing the name. We are changing the game. But one thing will never change: who we are,” says Quaranta. “Our values, our people, our quality, our promise of reliability, and our commitment to our trusted dealers and customers will stay forever. With Landcros, we transition from building machines to designing seamless user experiences, supported by advanced technology, opening new possibilities at construction sites where every operator can achieve exceptional performance.”

“We aim to cultivate Landcros into a brand that will make our customers feel that they made the right choice when selecting our machinery or services, our shareholders confident about their decision to invest in the company, and our employees feel that their work is meaningful,” adds Masafumi Senzaki, HCM president and COO.

The Landcros One was featured in the June edition of iVT.

Image: Hitachi Construction Machinery