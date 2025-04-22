Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe unveils excavator concept at Bauma

At Bauma, Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe unveiled its excavator concept, Landcros One. According to the OEM, this machine development represents a shift in how machinery interacts with operators, job sites, and the broader construction ecosystem.

“Landcros One showcases Hitachi’s vision of a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future, blending groundbreaking AI, gamified ergonomics, autonomous and remote operations capabilities. We’re proud to lead the next wave of innovation, empowering the next-generation workforce and redefining possibilities in the construction machinery industry,” says Francesco Quaranta, president & CEO, HCM Europe.

The concept, designed in collaboration with Granstudio, an automotive and mobility design studio, introduces what Hitachi calls a “phygital” approach – the seamless integration of “physical” controls and “digital” interfaces to create an intuitive operator environment.

Hitachi says the design features a modular cab with intuitive ergonomics, specifically engineered to appeal to the next-generation workforce through gamifying operations and AI-assisted interfaces. The concept’s integrated AI and automation systems change the operator experience by handling routine tasks and providing intelligent assistance during complex operations.

The functional design integrates cameras, sensors, and advanced digital assist systems co-developed with strategic partners. With combined onboard and offboard landscape scanning capabilities, including drone technology, Hitachi says Landcros One serves as a cornerstone in creating a comprehensive construction ecosystem. This intelligent support system reduces operator fatigue, increases productivity, and helps address the industry’s ongoing labour shortage by making advanced equipment more appealing to newer operators.

Landcros One features advanced connectivity and remote operation capabilities. The machine can be controlled from virtually anywhere, enabling true 24/7 operation through different time zones and allowing (specialised) operators to work across multiple sites without physical relocation. These capabilities not only maximise equipment utilisation but also enhance safety by removing operators from remote, difficult, and hazardous environments while maintaining precise control over operations.

Recognising the diverse needs of today’s construction workforce, the excavator offers three distinct operation modes. Manual Mode provides complete control for operators supported by AI assistance, for standard or complex tasks reducing fatigue and increasing productivity. Autonomous Mode is triggered by operator instructions for repetitive and predicted tasks. Finally, Remote Mode enables full operation from any location, 24/7 providing flexibility with operator availability around the world.

Environmental responsibility meets operational flexibility with the concept’s propulsion system available in three distinct power modes: electric, combustion, or hydrogen.

“At Granstudio, we are proud to have partnered with Hitachi to bring to life a revolutionary concept excavator that redefines the future of construction equipment. By blending our expertise in design and innovation with Hitachi’s engineering excellence, we have created a vision that pushes the boundaries of efficiency, sustainability, and user experience,” says Lowie Vermeersch, founder and creative director at Granstudio.

“Landcros One is more than just a machine. It’s our commitment to deliver solutions beyond machinery in a new construction ecosystem,” adds Francesco. “We’re building a smarter tomorrow together with our strategic partners and customers.”

The unveiling of Landcros One was featured in iVT’s Best of Bauma Part One video

Images courtesy of Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe