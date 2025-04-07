Highlights of the first day of Bauma 2025, including a radical new concept from Hitachi, a cabless machine from Case, new electric and hybrid solutions from Poclain and Caterpillar, the unveiling of the new 9 Series from Develon and features of the newly launched Caterpillar Motor Grader.
VIDEO: Best of Bauma Part One – Hitachi, Poclain, Caterpillar, Case, Develon
