Develon launches new DX25Z-7 mini excavator

Develon has launched the new DX25Z-7 mini excavator. Weighing 2691kg, the DX25Z-7 is powered by the Kubota D1305 Stage V compliant diesel engine, delivering 18.5kW (25hp) at 2600rpm.

The DX25Z-7 has been developed to complement Develon’s existing mini excavator lineup, offering a compact and transportable machine that meets the needs of a wide range of applications. In parallel, Develon has also introduced an enhanced version of the 2.8-tonne DX27Z-7 model.

Both machines feature compact dimensions suited to work in tight spaces commonly found in urban construction, landscaping, rental and general contracting.

“With the launch of the DX25Z-7, Develon is expanding its mini excavator lineup with a highly transportable, lower-weight model that offers excellent versatility. The DX25Z-7 can be easily transported on a trailer along with a range of buckets and a hydraulic breaker while staying under the 3.5 tonne transport limit. The new machine is therefore an excellent solution for the rental industry and for self-drive hire in particular,” says Ohjong Choi, head of product management at Develon Europe. “In addition, the DX25Z-7 is designed with a practical feature set, making it a smart and cost-efficient solution for a wide range of applications. Its durable build and easy transportability make it especially well-suited for rental fleets and customers seeking reliable Develon performance at an accessible entry point.”

The heated cab provides excellent visibility, a 5-inch digital display, Bluetooth radio and smart safety functions such as ESL (Engine Starting Limit) anti-theft technology. The machine’s high-efficiency hydraulics enable smooth, proportional control with selectable flow modes and optional quick coupler piping.

The upgraded 2.8-tonne DX27Z-7 delivers improved performance, safer operation and easier maintenance and transport. It features the reliable Kubota V1505 Stage V diesel engine with 18.5kW (25hp) output at 2300rpm, offering reduced noise, vibration and improved cooling efficiency for longer engine life and lower maintenance costs.

Operational enhancements include an enlarged cab entry, thumbwheel auxiliary control, improved front visibility and wiper coverage and a large glass door for easy access. Comfort is enhanced with a heated, adjustable suspension seat and optimized interior temperatures from the repositioned radiator.

Safety is improved with ROPS certification, an overload warning system, rearview and around-view cameras and additional LED lighting. The auto shift travel system ensures smooth movement, while optional counterweights enhance lifting stability.

Durability is ensured through cylinder guards, a reinforced boom and robust design features. Transport is easier with enhanced tie-down points, and improved serviceability includes better engine and component access, real-time diagnostics and the My Develon telematics system as standard.