A customisable joystick for every application

The Robust Joystick JE is a real milestone in Elobau’s product portfolio. During development, particular attention was paid to optimising the human-machine interface.

Elobau’s Robust Joystick JE has been designed to meet the highest safety standards. With key functions certified at either PLc / PLd it can be easily integrated into the safety architecture of various machines. The various options of CAN protocol as standard ensures seamless communication between the joystick and the machine.

Ideal for harsh working environments

When used in harsh off-highway environments, the IP6K9K rating ensures that the joystick can be used in all weather conditions, in a glazed or open cabin. The two main shells of the handle are completely sealed using a special manufacturing process. As an option a heating foil can be installed in the handle around the fingers. This not only improves operator comfort but also reduces energy consumption by heating only the operator’s contact surfaces, such as the seat, steering wheel and joystick, rather than the entire cab.

Innovative buttons and thumbtips

The buttons and thumbtips are completely protected against water and dirt ingress by the high-quality gaiters. Optimised for the joystick handle, the buttons set new standards for intuitive and ergonomic use. They have a lifespan of over 4 million cycles and ensure maximum safety thanks to Performance Level PLc. The RGB multicolour LEDs can display any colour and individual brightness levels.

The textured surface and ergonomic shape of the handle ensure ease of use and provide a secure grip for the operator. The integrated presence detection can be used to prevent unintentional joystick activation and machine movements.

The built-in vibrotactile feedback, which can be tuned via CAN, enables increased safety in the workplace. In addition to the handle, the base of the Robust Joystick JE also sets new standards in terms of functional safety and precision – a step change compared to previous joysticks.

Customisable for all needs

Customisable to meet various needs and requirements of off-highway machines, the Robust Joystick JE can be perfectly adapted making it the perfect choice for any application. The JE is suitable for use in mobile excavators, crawler excavators, wheel loaders, telescopic handlers, mini excavators, backhoe loaders, and dumpers. The innovative features offer great safety and comfort and its durability sustainably reduces costs – making it a real game-changer for operators of mobile machinery