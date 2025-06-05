iVT EXPO TECH PROFILE: MRS Electronic to pave the path to cybersecurity

As digitalization accelerates in mobile machinery, cybersecurity has become a critical concern. Protecting data and ensuring the operational integrity of connected vehicles are now top priorities. However, achieving robust cybersecurity does not require a full system overhaul. Retrofitting existing vehicle architectures with targeted measures can offer a fast and cost-efficient path forward.

At this year’s iVT Expo in Cologne, Erwin Baumann, director of business development and product management at MRS Electronic, will host his presentation From Risk to Resilience: A Case Study on Safeguarding Connected Vehicles.

His talk will outline actionable steps for OEMs to align with evolving cybersecurity regulations while minimizing cost and complexity.

Using a practical case study, Baumann will show how manufacturers can implement proven cybersecurity solutions that protect mobile equipment from threats – without redesigning the entire system.

Visitors are also invited to Booth 6070, where MRS Electronic will showcase its full portfolio of rugged vehicle control units, gateways, relays, and HMI systems.

Intelligent solutions for mobile machinery

Modern on- and off-highway machinery relies on smart control units for automation, safety, and performance. MRS Electronic provides compact and robust controllers ideal for hydraulic, lighting, and DC motor control – even in the harshest environments.

For precise hydraulic control, the PROP CAN 2CH and CAN I/O ­- CC16WP offer PWM outputs with current measurement. The new Micro PLC CAN Relay is perfect for compact light control via relay output.

DC motors benefit from the Motor Controller 3CH 10 A, which delivers smooth control for actuators and fans, enhancing durability and efficiency.

Seamless connectivity and gateway solutions

Data communication is key. MRS gateways enable baud rate configuration, message routing, and system diagnostics – whether for adapting attachments or connecting to third-party platforms.

Highlights include the MicroPlex Gateway 3CAN LIN for multi-protocol support and the Connected Gateway, a CAN-to-BLE device ideal for CAN message transfer without cabling.

Customisable HMIs and parametrizable relays

The MConn HMI Series offers highly customizable displays (7-12 inches), while the TConn Series provides cost-effective visualization and control in compact formats (4.3 and 7 inches).

Parametrizable relays round out the portfolio, providing flexible, reliable power distribution tailored to application-specific needs.