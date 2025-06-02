iVT June issue – Digital edition available here!

The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
The June issue of iVT is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY

NEXT-GEN VOLVO HAULERS

iVT travels to sweden for the launch of Volvo’s new articulated hauler range, which delivers improved power and safety features across six updated models and one new addition. Following our visit, two battery electric versions were unveiled at Bauma in Munich

FEATURES

BAUMA 2025 REVIEW

There were a fair few surprises at Bauma in Munich, with many OEMs taking the wraps off never-before-seen vehicles that are heralding a new era of off-highway design. Here’s iVT’s pick of some of the most important announcements from the event

BOBCAT INTERVIEW

Joel Honeyman, Bobcat’s vice president for global innovation, talks candidly about the groundbreaking new technology the OEM is working on and explains why, however advanced the machine is, it’s important never to lose sight of its primary functions

IVT EXPO 2025 PREVIEW

For the fifth edition of iVT Expo in Europe, global suppliers and OEMs will assemble in Cologne to explore the latest emerging technologies shaping the future of the off-highway sector

LOW-CARBON ENGINES

While battery vehicles often grab the headlines, the internal combustion engine is still a vital part of the energy transition in the off-highway sector, with efficient diesel, dual-fuel, hydrogen combustion and hybrid solutions contiuously being developed

REGULARS

A LETTER FROM AMERICA

OEMs must remain flexible to address construction sector challenges, says Alan Berger

INSIDE R&D

Francesca Protano highlights where to look for engineering inspiration 

LOOKING BACK

Crown Equipment Corporation marks its 80th anniversary, continuing its tradition of innovation and customer service in the material handling industry

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

