Agritechnica 2025 concludes with strong global turnout

Agritechnica 2025 closed its doors on November 15 after attracting 476,000 professional visitors from 171 countries and 2,849 exhibitors from 52 nations to Hanover, Germany.

Under the guiding theme Touch Smart Efficiency, the event showcased cutting-edge technologies for sustainable progress in agriculture, with particular emphasis on digitalisation, automation, robotics and AI. The parallel Systems & Components event served as the B2B marketplace for suppliers to the agricultural machinery and off-highway sectors.

“Agritechnica 2025 has convincingly showed how innovation, productivity and sustainability can go hand in hand,” says Tobias Eichberg, managing director of DLG Markets. “We have sent forward-looking impulses for the agriculture and agricultural machinery sectors of tomorrow and across the globe.”

Visitor satisfaction reached 95% with strong interest in tractors, transport vehicles, harvesting technology, soil cultivation equipment and precision farming solutions. Around 32% of decision-makers traveled from outside Germany, with significant numbers from the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, France, Denmark, the UK, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

The trade fair premiered its new 7 Days – 7 Topics visitor concept, targeting specific professional audiences each day. The debut of the Digital Farm Center in Hall 21 provided a central stage for start-ups and manufacturers to showcase innovations in digitalisation, automation, robotics and AI, including a Robotics Live Arena demonstrating autonomous machines.

International exhibitors accounted for 68 percent of participants, with most coming from Germany, Italy, China, Turkey and the Netherlands. First-time country pavilions included Australia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Turkey.

The event featured over 300 expert sessions covering automation, soil health, innovative drive technologies, and solutions for slurry application and crop protection. Innovation awards recognized breakthrough technologies, including the Innovation Award Agritechnica, the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice, and the DLG-Agrifuture Concept Winner.

The next Agritechnica and Systems & Components will take place 14-20 November, 2027 in Hanover.

Images: DLG