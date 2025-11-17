Kubota presents autonomous field robot at Agritechnica

Kubota presented the Robotti at Agritechnica, an advanced autonomous field robot designed to perform essential and repetitive tasks such as seeding, weeding and spraying.

Powered by a 72hp Kubota diesel engine (EU Stage V) and equipped with 4WD, load-sensing hydraulics and a Category II three-point hitch, Kubota says Robotti offers dependable performance while minimising soil compaction and fuel consumption.

The system’s intelligent digital platform enables mission planning, real-time monitoring and full operation documentation, supporting data driven farm management.

Safety remains at the heart of Robotti’s engineering. Multiple radar and camera systems, field boundary detection and emergency stop functions create a robust safety framework that allows continuous, reliable operation even in challenging conditions or on slopes up to eight degrees.

With fuel consumption of just 3-6 litres per hour and compatibility with standard implements, Kubota says Robotti enables significant labour and cost savings. Its autonomous capabilities allow for continuous operation, providing a fast return on investment in as little as three to five years for vegetable farms of around 100 hectares.

