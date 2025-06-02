Case Construction Equipment unveils two new midi excavators

Case Construction Equipment has introduced two new compact, feature-packed midi excavators the CX85E and CX90E.

The CX85E and CX90E have been designed for construction crews working in residential or commercial construction sites, landscapers who are trenching, lifting, grading and digging, or rental companies seeking to offer a wider range of excavator options for their customers.

“Meeting modern worksite challenges takes innovative equipment that can help crews achieve more with less,” says Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America. “Listening to what contractors need is what drives our ingenuity-obsessed mindset, and it’s why we built our newest CASE midi excavators to deliver big-machine performance in a smart, space-efficient design. It’s all about empowering crews to be more productive than ever in the most challenging environments.”

Combining space-saving dimensions with heavyweight performance, the Case CX85E and CX90E midi excavators boast a robust 72-horsepower engine that provides ample power for aggressive digging, land clearing, craning, loading or using high-performance attachments. Operating weight on the CX85E is 19,467 lb (8,830kg) while the CX90E operating weight is 20,305 lb (9,210kg).

Both machines come with a comprehensive hydraulic package with standard auxiliary, drain-to-tank functionality and quick coupler circuits to drive a wide array of advanced attachments. These features eliminate the need for aftermarket modifications and make these machines well-suited for tackling various tasks across diverse jobsites – whether running hammers, rippers, augers, thumbs, buckets or grapples.

The new midi excavators are also designed to maximise output in confined work zones where larger excavators can’t fit but would otherwise be right for the job. The fixed-boom CX85E delivers maximum performance in tight spaces with zero tailswing, which allows operators to work up against walls, fences or other structures. The optimised swing boom on the CX90E provides 180 degrees of movement with superior reach and dig depth for trenching and confined-space excavation.

The Case CX85E and CX90E midi excavators take an operator-first approach to design, offering a wide range of features that boost comfort and control. Both models feature one of the most spacious cabs in the industry, complete with automatic climate control and a standard heated air-suspension seat. Superior visibility and a 7-inch LCD touchscreen display improve situational awareness, while ergonomic joystick-controls reduce operator fatigue during long days of operation.

Precision and adaptability come standard on both machines with adjustable electro-hydraulic controls, which let operators set lift and tilt responsiveness to match specific jobsite requirements or operator preferences. The customisable controls also make it easier to run advanced Case attachments for more versatility.

The new Case midi excavators pack a range of advanced features and options that deliver the capabilities and efficiency crews need to meet the challenges of demanding worksites. With options for full rubber tracks, steel tracks in multiple widths or steel tracks with rubber pads, contractors can customise and optimise their machines to match the terrain of their applications. In addition, an optional LED light package delivers industry-leading light coverage, letting crews maximise visibility for working day or night.

The CX85E and CX90E also simplify maintenance. A tilting cab gives operators fast and easy access to hydraulic components, while wide compartments, swing-out side panels and ground-level service points make routine maintenance and daily checks more efficient.

“Our goal at Case is to help increase efficiency, productivity and profitability for contractors with swift, smooth and smart machines that meet today’s evolving jobsite conditions,” adds Dolan. “The latest additions to our midi excavator lineup are a big step forward to provide crews with the power, versatility and precision they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive industry.”