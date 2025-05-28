Volvo Construction Equipment unveils new generation short swing wheeled excavators

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has taken its EWR170 and EWR150 short swing wheeled excavators to new heights with a new generation launch featuring an industry-first retractable ladder for safer access.

The new generation machines are now available in Region Europe and sees a range of improvements including increased reach, increased lifting capacity, reduction in front swing radius by more than 0.5m and a 10% increase in engine power in the EWR150.

A Volvo-patented electronically retractable ladder will also be introduced to the models from 2026, alongside new 4-wheel steering.

Featuring the shortest rear swing radius in its class, combined with the reduction in front swing radius, Volvo CE says the EWR170 and EWR150 are ideal for working in urban environments and tight job sites.

“It was 2016 that we first brought the EWR150 to the market, followed by the EWR170 in 2018, and since then they have firmly established themselves as leaders in their class. Simply put, the best 17-ton and 15-ton short swing radius wheel excavators in the industry just got better with the arrival of the new generation,” says Marc Engels, global product manager wheeled excavators at Volvo CE.

The EWR150 and EWR170 feature an increased lifting capacity over the front of the machine, made possible by the larger diameter of the lift cylinders, combined with a newly designed longer two-piece boom which delivers an increased reach.

In the EWR150, customers benefit from nearly 10% more engine power compared to the previous generation thanks to the new 115kW engine, equipping the EWR150 to take on tough tasks in heavy-duty applications and matching the existing 115kW engine power of the EWR170.

According to Volvo CE, the engine of both machines contributes to faster cycle times, increased digging force and the ability to handle larger attachments with ease. Swing torque is also increased by 10%, compared to the previous generation, enabling more controlled machine movements.

The EWR150 and EWR170 can be customised in several ways to meet the requirements of individual customers. One example is the work equipment, with customers able to choose between 2m, 2.4m and 2.6m arm lengths in the EWR150 and 2m, 2.5m and 3.1m arm in the EWR170.

The undercarriage is also customisable with a choice of outrigger, blade or no equipment – on both the front and rear of the machine. An optional 2.75m wide axle – already an option on the previous generation EWR170 but new to the EWR150 – provides further flexibility, enabling enhanced stability when lifting over the side.

Additional features, including auto-idle and automatic engine shutdown, further enhance efficiency, while an optional extra fuel tank in the undercarriage supports a longer working range between refills for increased uptime.

Daily maintenance tasks are also quick and hassle-free, with grouped greasing points, ground-level access to essential service areas and optional hydraulic oil quick fill, reducing downtime and improving overall productivity.

While servicing, customers can ensure safety and compliance with the Lockout/Tagout feature. The solution enables the technician to isolate the machine while working on it, preventing accidental start-up during maintenance operations.

One of the most striking updates in the EWR150 and EWR170 is the in-cab environment, redesigned for operator comfort and convenience. Stand-out features include improved visibility, low noise levels and ergonomic controls ensuring operators stay comfortable and focused throughout the workday. This is combined with easy-to-use joystick controls, outstanding storage options, wireless phone charging, USB connections, automatic in-cab lights and a range of options such as an air compressor for cleaning, and right-hand sunshade.

A new operator interface presents all essential information on a single 12.8” touchscreen, integrated into the right-hand console, always clearly in view and accessible as the operator moves. The interactive, integrated display offers easy control over essential functions such as media, camera settings, climate control and machine status.

While at work, operators stay comfortably productive in the new and improved seat with a choice of four levels, featuring air suspension, cooling/heating, and 2 or 3-point seatbelt. A variety of newly designed armrests, which contain fewer switches and controls and no longer touch the tilting console, further improve in-cab ergonomics and boost operator comfort.

Every operator has their own unique way of working and with a choice of factory-fit options, for example A9, L8, simple L8 joysticks, the EWR150 and EWR170 can be customized to the exact preference and specification of operators. Once in the cab, customizable settings, such as electronically adjustable heated side mirrors on both sides, allow the operator to set the machine up for optimum safety and performance ahead of their working shift.

Customers can take the manoeuvrability and versatility of their EWR150 and EWR170 even further with the new optional four-wheel steering. An industry first for this class of machine, four-wheel steering dramatically reduces the turning radius, perfect for navigating tight spaces.

Volvo CE has achieved enhanced levels of safety with the new Comfort Cabin Stairs. This Volvo-patented electronically retractable ladder swings down from a recess in the side of the machine to provide safe and easy access to and from the cab. For additional safety, the machine cannot swing or move while the ladder is in the down position.

Once inside the cab, an integrated rear-view camera and right-hand side camera further improves visibility. The optional Volvo Smart View with new and improved High-Definition view provides operators with a 360-degree real-time view of the machine’s surroundings.

A choice of machine lights improve visibility for those in the machine and on-site when working in low light conditions, including new LED lights seamlessly integrated into the counterweight for optimal illumination and safety. A range of additional lighting options and beacons exist to enable the machine to be configured to meet the specific lighting requirements of customers’ applications.

When transporting the machine, four new conveniently located anchor points on the machine – two at the front and two at the back – allow the machine to be easily and securely restrained, facilitating safe and easy transportation on the back of a low loader or similar transport.

Images courtesy of Volvo CE