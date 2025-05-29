EnerSys brings new battery solutions to Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

EnerSys, a specialist in stored energy solutions for industrial applications has partnered with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Logisnext), a manufacturer and provider of material handling, automation and fleet solutions to provide fleet, operations and facility managers with new choices to power their forklift equipment.

As new members of the Logisnext Promatch parts program, customers can now choose from both Hawker and EnerSys traditional lead-acid batteries, as well as thin plate pure lead (TPPL) batteries.

“This new partnership benefits Logisnext customers with several battery and charger options from both EnerSys and Hawker. Whether an operation is running Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Cat Lift Trucks, or forklifts from Jungheinrich or UniCarriers, the addition of EnerSys and Hawker into the Promatch parts program gives Logisnext customers even more choices in power solutions and support,” says Ben Ruela, OEM general manager for motive power at EnerSys.

In addition to batteries, this new partnership between EnerSys and Logisnext also includes energy-efficient, high-frequency chargers and battery management devices from both brands to monitor and manage equipment power usage and help maximize battery service life.

“As our customers become increasing focused on efficiency and productivity, downtime available for maintenance is subject to increasing levels of scrutiny – including battery maintenance. The ability of EnerSys to minimize or even virtually eliminate battery maintenance obligations will help our customers’ equipment to stay moving and productive, without compromising reliability,” adds Catherine Penn, senior manager of energy solutions strategy and sales at Logisnext. “As many of our customers migrate towards electric equipment, EnerSys is well-positioned to help them better monitor and manage their battery assets today as well as energy usage as their material handling operations further progress.”