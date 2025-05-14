JLG introduces new ES1930M micro-sized scissor lift

JLG Industries is marking its entry into the fast-growing micro-sized scissor lift market with the launch of the new JLG ES1930M electric model.

With a stowed height of just 78.1 inches, a length of 57.8 inches, and a width of only 30 inches, this lift navigates tight spaces with ease. This compact model reaches a platform height of 18 feet 6 inches for indoor use, while maintaining a 15-foot outdoor rating.

The ES1930M also efficiently fits through standard doorways, navigates tight hallways and works in confined areas thanks to its fixed rail design and zero-degree inside turning radius.

It offers a generous 500-pound platform capacity, accommodating up to two occupants when used indoors. A newly designed arm stack and offset middle pin configuration deliver improved platform stability and minimal sway, increasing operator confidence when working at height.

Standard leak containment features help protect delicate, weight-sensitive flooring and finished environments, and JLG’s variable tilt technology maximises the work envelope when working on slight slopes. Its compact design enables it to be one of multiple machines working together in a confined area.

Weighing less than 3,000 pounds, it remains portable while featuring a zero inside turning radius for maximum manoeuvrability in confined areas.

With an optimised duty cycle, a platform capacity of 500-lb and optional features like an integrated Mid-Rail Deck, 900W Inverter, additional single amber beacon, anti-vandalism package, hostile environment package and white noise alarm, the ES1930M supports efficient worksite operation and operator awareness.

The single lift cylinder and improved wiring harness design minimize leak points and reduce maintenance time. Integrated ClearSky Smart Fleet IoT connectivity enables real-time remote diagnostics and 80% parts commonality with other JLG scissor lifts to lower total cost of ownership.

“As today’s job sites evolve, we’re seeing a growing need for access solutions that have a small footprint and slim profile, are reduced weight and are agile, especially in sectors like data centres, schools, airports and facilities maintenance,” says Bob Begley, director of product management – scissor lifts, JLG. “Tailored for indoor applications requiring minimal intrusion and maximum control, the ES1930M was developed in response to those trends, incorporating design choices that improve operator experience, reduce maintenance requirements and meet the practical challenges of working in tight or sensitive spaces.”