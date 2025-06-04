CASE STUDY: Volvo’s new generation articulated haulers

iVT travels to Sweden for the launch of Volvo’s new articulated hauler range, which delivers improved power, productivity and safety features across six updated models and one brand-new addition. Following our visit, two battery electric versions were unveiled at Bauma in Munich

In 1966, the world’s first articulated hauler, known as Gravel Charlie, was manufactured in Volvo CE’s manufacturing, R&D and test facility in Braås, Sweden. Now, almost 60 years later, the company has unveiled its biggest articulated hauler launch to date. Ideal for applications in quarrying, construction and mining industries, the lineup is comprised of six upgraded models – the A25, A30, A35, A40, A45 and A60 – as well as the brand-new 45-tonne A50. “The range is divided into three families,” explains Niclas Lind, technical product manager at Volvo CE’s factory for articulated haulers. “We have the small family, the A25 and A30, and then we have the large family, the A35, A40 and A45 machines. At the top we have the A50 and A60 machines. We have designed the machines for a range of applications. As you go up the size classes, the bigger machines are perfect for light mining, for example, whereas the smaller machines are more suited to construction applications.”

Power and productivity

Delivering 336kW to 385kW and a payload of 34,500kg to 45,000kg, Volvo’s articulated haulers maintain a consistent power-to-payload ratio across different models, ensuring balanced performance regardless of size. “Across all models, we have installed three diesel engine families which have been developed and manufactured in-house at Volvo,” says Lind. “We have the D11J for the smaller A25 and A30 models, D13J and D16J for the larger A35, A40, A45 and A60 models, and the D16J specifically for the heavy-duty A60.”

The new generation haulers share several key features designed to maximise productivity and efficiency. The Volvo drivetrain with Terrain Memory is a system that identifies and remembers slippery road segments to ensure optimised traction control. The intelligent function helps to maintain off-road mobility, delivering optimal fuel efficiency without compromising on power. “The main goal is to make it beneficial for the customer so that productivity and fuel efficiency will be better,” says Lind.

Safety is key

To improve traction, when activated, automatic drive combinations with 100% differential locks ensure power is distributed equally to all wheels. This prevents individual wheels from spinning freely when they lose traction, ideal for muddy, slippery or uneven ground conditions. For additional stability, the all-terrain bogie system, featuring Volvo’s specialised suspension design, allows the rear axles to pivot independently, maintaining ground contact even over uneven surfaces or ditches. As a result, the machine has improved traction and load distribution which is critical when carrying heavy payloads across construction sites or quarries.

The Volvo Dynamic Drive system features predictive gear selection that adapts to operating conditions like load weight or ground slope. For further operator control, the downhill speed control maintains a preset speed when travelling downhill, even with heavy loads, eliminating the need for constant brake application and reducing brake wear.

Advanced in-cab features

Inside the cab, all essential information is conveniently displayed on just two screens. The interactive Volvo Co-Pilot display allows the operator to control all machine operations. “Volvo Co-Pilot is integrated in the machine,” says Lind. “In one screen you could see the entrance of the machine in the upper left corner, for example, and in the right-hand corner you could see behind the machine. Using the display, the operator can easily navigate machine settings, climate control, radio, cameras, as well as view the machine’s status. With Volvo’s Co- Pilot’s map function, the operator can also see other machines that it is connected to on the same site and where they are located on the map. Another important function is that the system has the ability to calculate how much the machine will move – or how much dirt it will move –every day. Lastly, we have the haul assist system with on-board weighing providing real-time payload information.”

Visibility improvements come from redesigned cab panels and wider wiper coverage as well as a lower front hood. Optional front and rear cameras and a standard entrance camera managed via Volvo Co-Pilot further enhances visibility. Safety is also enhanced through a repositioned door entrance, railings on both sides of the machine and lighting on the stairs and platform.

Operator comfort is increased further with adjustable seats, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, storage solutions, an ergonomic gear lever and a noise-reducing cab design.

Articulated haulers for the future

The evolution of Volvo’s articulated haulers demonstrates the OEM’s continued focus on addressing terrain challenges first identified in the 1960s. The new lineup maintains the core articulated design principle while incorporating technological advancements to enhance operations.

“Our haulers have always given our customers an exceptional off-road performance, outstanding operator comfort and maximum uptime,” concludes Per Trozell, product manager in sales region Europe & International at Volvo CE. “But now that we have updated them with our most exciting features and effortless operation, the best just got better. Our ability to maintain a world-leading position in this segment is testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, with quality, safety and environmental care firmly at its heart.”

This article first appeared in the June issue of iVT

Images courtesy of Volvo CE