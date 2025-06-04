Case IH upgrades Optum tractors with enhanced control and new packages

Case IH Optum tractors, available in three models with rated power outputs from 271hp to 340hp, can now be ordered with new technology packages. In addition, the joystick option for precision control of the front linkage has been upgraded to also control the rear linkage, allowing precise tailoring of tractor set-up to the task being performed.

The configurable joystick incorporated into the Multicontroller armrest on Optum tractors has been updated to proportionately control both the front and rear linkages. Joystick functions are configured using the tractor’s Case IH Pro 1200 touchscreen display, making it simple to set up the tractor to suit the operator and the task, whether using a front and rear combination such as a pair of mowers, or a rear implement only – a plough, for example.

Following the approach used on Case IH Quadtrac, Steiger, Magnum and Puma 185-260 series tractors, Optum models are now available with tiered technology packages. These allow buyers to tailor their tractor’s features to exactly meet their needs. The tech packages can be combined with the existing Advanced or Professional specification packages, simplifying the ordering process, while also enhancing resale value.

All three packages include the armrest-mounted Pro 1200 touchscreen display, with a readiness package (harness and mount ball) for a second display. Customers can choose to order the second and third level tech pack options if they wish to specify greater levels of automation and higher-accuracy AccuGuide auto-steering.

Optum tractors now come standard with Connectivity Included, enabling owners to unlock their tractor’s full potential. Connected services and FieldOps capabilities are subscription fees. Additionally, when added to a customer account, new Optum models enable qualifying existing machines to be upgraded to Connectivity.

With FieldOps, the new all-in-one data management app and web platform, customers gain near real-time access to both their machine and agronomic data. This simplifies the monitoring, planning, and evaluation of all operations, streamlines workflows and maximises efficiency on and off the field.

