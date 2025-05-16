CNH expands connectivity solutions with SpaceX’s Starlink

CNH has signed an agreement with Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, to bring satellite connectivity to farmers.

This collaboration will provide customers of CNH brands, Case IH, New Holland and Steyr, with high-speed connectivity – further unlocking the benefits of a fully connected fleet – even in the most remote rural locations around the world.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers access to industry-leading satellite connectivity, enabling them to maximise the potential of our full suite of precision technology in even the most challenging rural environments,” says Stefano Pampalone, agriculture chief commercial officer at CNH.

Starlink’s advanced satellite network offers reliable, low-latency internet enabling CNH’s machines to communicate and coordinate efficiently. It seamlessly integrates with CNH’s FieldOps digital platform, giving its customers visibility of their machines and providing data from anywhere, anytime. It also gives CNH’s customers greater data streaming capabilities by keeping their farm management devices consistently connected, regardless of location.

Prescription spraying is another powerful use case where Starlink’s fast and reliable transmission technology will benefit farming operations. The lack of connectivity in a market such as Brazil, for example, can make farm logistics challenging.

CNH’s FieldXplorer platform uses AI to transform drone images into a field map that distinguishes between weeds and crop. With Starlink we can now export that data near instantaneously to create a prescription spraying map for the machine. This enables farmers to apply crop protection products sooner, controlling weeds earlier, which ultimately helps improve crop yields.