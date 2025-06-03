John Deere introduces new 500R self-propelled sprayer

John Deere has unveiled its new 500R flagship sprayer. According to the OEM, the 500R has been designed with precise application control and improved boom positioning to ensure every drop hits the crop where it counts.

Visibility from the cab to the boom has been maximised, giving operators a clear view of their working environment for safer and more efficient spraying. To increase safety further, the fully pressurised cab with Cat. 4 filtration protects operators from exposure to chemicals during spraying operations.

The machine’s weight is evenly distributed, enhancing traction both in the field and on the road. Its narrow profile makes road transport easier and safer, while still accommodating for a large platform between fluid tank and cabin.

Inside the cab, ample storage options include armrest compartments and behind-seat storage for smartphones, keys, and larger items with dedicated holders for beverage cups. Infotainment features such as Bluetooth connectivity, crystal-clear sound quality, and seamless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow operators to make calls, handle messages, access music and use voice commands.

The G5Plus CommandCenter includes a 35% larger screen and 75% faster performance compared to previous displays. It offers high-definition 1080P resolution and a familiar maps-like satellite view. A corner post display provides essential machine information at a glance.

The new CommandArm groups buttons by functionality, including engine, transport and chassis, and lights, for intuitive operation. The ergonomic multifunction joystick allows operators to control speed and park brake with a simple push or pull, while executing essential spraying functions through intuitively placed buttons.

BoomTrac Pro 2 is equipped with five boom height sensors and a n Inertia Measurement Unit (IMU) sensor, ensuring the spray boom is correctly positioned at all times. This maintains consistent application heights, reduces drift, allows for higher speeds, and minimises operator stress. The actively controlled centre frame delivers maximum stiffness and optimal boom performance. It combines high stability with an intelligent dampening system that smooths out operation.

At the heart of the 500R is the CommandDrive variable speed hydrostatic transmission, which offers an infinite range of speeds for optimal performance. A single hydrostatic pump powers four variable wheel motors, each connected to a heavy-duty planetary final drive hub. This configuration ensures full pulling power at each wheel and delivers superior traction control. The independent wheel motors automatically adjust power based on weight distribution and wheel speed, maintaining stability and grip in all conditions. For road travel, the 500R’s Auto Mode reduces engine speed to 1,350 RPM, significantly lowering fuel consumption and noise levels for a more economical and comfortable ride.

The combination of PowrSpray, ExactApply and BoomTrac Pro 2 delivers up to 98% accuracy in spraying applications.

PowrSpray is a dual circuit pump system developed exclusively by John Deere. Its key component, the Direct Rate Controller on the spray pump, can change output from minimum to maximum in less than three seconds, maintaining a consistent application rate even when forward speed changes.

ExactApply offers highly precise spray control through individual nozzle management and pulse width modulation which maintains a constant droplet size across a large ground speed range, thus maximising application quality. The automatic turn compensation ensures a constant application rate in case the machine follows a curved track, and the new multi-meter feature allows up to 11 different rates across the boom bringing application to an even higher precision.

Images courtesy of John Deere