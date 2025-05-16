Crown Equipment launches its new ProximityAssist System

Crown Equipment has introduced its ProximityAssist System, a LiDAR-based integrated operator assist technology designed to aid operators in the operation of material handling equipment.

When Crown’s ProximityAssist System detects an object in the vehicle’s expected path of travel, it automatically slows the forklift. The operator maintains complete control of the forklift to respond to the object in the forklift’s path.

Lift trucks equipped with Crown’s InfoLink 7in Touch Display or the Gena operating system’s 7in touch screen will also provide visual and audible alerts when an object is detected.

“The ProximityAssist System can be a valuable tool for reinforcing operator training and increasing awareness,” says Jared Green, director of global sales for automation and emerging technology, Crown Equipment. “It is important to note that this type of detection and alert system does not eliminate the responsibility of operators and pedestrians to be aware of each other and maintain a safe working environment. Operators must be fully trained and capable of operating the lift truck safely with or without the assist feature.”

The ProximityAssist System is an integrated and responsive operator assist technology designed and configured specifically for the forklift model on which it is used. Each configuration is designed to detect objects such as racking, pallet loads, boxes and other objects in the forklift’s expected path of travel.

The integration utilises inputs from the forklift’s steering and travel systems to automatically adjust the sensor’s field of view to properly align with the expected path of the forklift more consistently than other technologies on the market. This dynamic field of view makes instantaneous adjustments based on the steer direction and the travel speed of the forklift to focus on objects in this expected path.

The ProximityAssist System’s sensors are mounted in a rugged steel housing to protect them from potential damage. They are located low to the ground, allowing the system to detect objects such as racking, pallet loads, boxes and other obstructions near ground level while traveling in the power unit direction.

Crown’s design, engineering and onboarding process distinguishes its ProximityAssist System from other operator assist systems, generating reliable performance to increase user acceptance and build operator confidence.

Image courtesy of Crown Equipment