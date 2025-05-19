Liebherr to present special machines for forestry at Ligna 2025

Liebherr will showcase its special machines and solutions for the wood processing industry at the Ligna 2025 international trade fair for the timber and forestry sector in Hanover. From 26-30 May, visitors will be able to explore Liebherr’s 475 m² exhibition stand in the fair’s outdoor area (Corner 7, Stand L44), featuring four of the OEM’s special-purpose machines

Liebherr offers a broad range of special machines and solutions for efficient timber handling, specifically for jobs such as loading and unloading trucks and trailers, log sorting and transport. Whether working as a material handler, wheel loader or telescopic handler, these machines are equipped to drive quickly and manoeuvre nimbly while handling raw materials precisely, for example, during gripping and sorting work.

Among its innovations being displayed is Liebherr’s L 580 XPower wheel loader. The second largest wheel loader model in the Liebherr Group is equipped with industrial kinematics and a high-tipping bucket for the exhibition appearance. This configuration is ideal for the typical tasks of wheel loaders in wood processing companies, such as loading wood chips, sawdust or bark, and enables large quantities of bulk materials to be loaded efficiently. Like all Liebherr wheel loaders in the XPower series, the L 580 XPower is equipped as standard with a power-split travel drive, which ensures low fuel consumption and maximum power delivery.

Liebherr offers numerous assistance systems to meet the high safety standards of wood processing companies. One example is the active rear-view person detection system, which warns the operator in the cab of dangers in the rear area via a visual display and acoustic signals. The assistance system automatically distinguishes between people and objects to provide a targeted warning of imminent personal injury.

Liebherr will also be exhibiting the timber handling machine LH 26 M Timber at Ligna. Thanks to its extremely compact design and manoeuvrability, this special machine is ideal for working in sawmills and timber yards where space is at a premium. According to Liebherr, this machine offers low fuel consumption and maximum performance – with an operating mass of between 23,500 and 26,000 kg. The machine will be exhibited in combination with a round timber trailer and the GMH 40 wood grab. For longer paths of machine, the combination of the LH 26 M Timber and a trailer is the optimal choice. The powerful travel drive and robust axles enable trailers weighing up to 60 tons to be towed.

The 3.00 m wide undercarriage and the rear support blade give the machine high stability during handling operations, which means that the load can be increased even further, for example when loading and unloading the trailer. This means that more timber can be handled per load cycle, thereby increasing productivity. The support blade can also be used for clearing work, thus increasing safety on the timber yard.

At Ligna, Liebherr is also presenting the T 60-9s telescopic handler, a model that Liebherr says is ideally suited to the challenges of the timber industry. With loads of up to six tonnes and powerful working hydraulics, goods can be lifted quickly and positioned with pinpoint accuracy. Thanks to their all-wheel drive, the machines can transport heavy loads to great heights – with a maximum lifting height of up to 9 metres – and are also ideal for working on unpaved ground.

Liebherr’s telescopic handlers feature a large steering angle and long wheel base, offering improved manoeuvrability without compromising on load capacity. In addition, the machines include a continuous windscreen for upward visibility – ideal conditions for safe working. With the optionally available fine control, the working hydraulics can be adapted to the respective application scenario – from the use of all power reserves to the fine control range for precise work.

Images courtesy of Liebherr