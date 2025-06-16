Komatsu debuts new TimberPro swing machine

Komatsu has introduced the new TimberPro TN785D swing machine which has been designed to move mass quantities of large timber in log loader and millyard environments.

The TN785D features a newly redesigned 12-roller track frame to provide a long stable platform for even weight distribution with high mobility and extended machine durability.

The operator cab has been raised 51 inches and includes a rear facing door for easy entry, an overhead skylight for full visibility, and power tilt for efficient transport and access.

The TN785D, with a reach of 44ft, is also equipped with a closed-loop hydrostatic swing for responsive and precise movements.

“TimberPro has designed this machine to excel in high-demand millyard applications where lift capacity, reach combined with stability and hydraulic response are key to maximizing productivity,” says Nathan Repp, product manager for Forest Products at Komatsu. “We understand the real-world demands our customers face in these environments, and the TN785D was designed to meet those needs – delivering the performance, durability and efficiency they rely on to keep operations running smoothly.”