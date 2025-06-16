Leica Geosystems launches AI-powered visual detection system

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, has launched the Leica Xsight360 safety awareness solution, powered by Presien.

The system detects nearby people or objects and alerts the vehicle operator using sounds and visual cues. These indicate the location and proximity of the hazard so that the driver can take evasive action. Video and alert data is also transmitted to the cloud where agentic AI generates reports and recommendations for safety professionals.

The system’s visual AI models are specifically trained for heavy construction operations and continuously improve performance through machine learning. The Leica CRS360 AI processor runs Presien’s most advanced model to date – refined over 700,000 hours of real-world operation on construction sites – to deliver low-latency operator alerts with minimal false alarms.

Utilising AI detection technology, purpose-built for construction environments, Leica Xsight360 mitigates risks in real time by detecting hazards to keep people safe on site. The system supports up to six cameras, providing 360-degree coverage on any construction vehicle to detect people, other vehicles, and construction cones to reduce the likelihood of accidents.

As the onboard solution enhances operator situational awareness, data is also sent to the Leica Xsight360 cloud platform. This generates valuable insights that enable Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) managers to identify safety issues and opportunities for improvement. The vast amount of video input is interpreted by AI and transformed into safety indexes, dashboards, and reports within minutes. Users can quickly compare video footage to international, national, or site-specific safety policies, gaining an immediate overview of possible regulation violations, so they can make better and faster decisions.

The Leica Xsight360 solution minimises blind spots around machines and enables operators to stay alert with fewer job interruptions. In addition to increasing overall safety, the solution is easy to use and helps reduce incident-related project delays and costs.

“At Leica Geosystems, ensuring the safety of construction professionals is a top priority, especially as the industry advances towards automation. With our partner, we’ve developed an intelligent, adaptive system that enhances safety in the present with instant alerts and shapes future safety strategies through comprehensive reports,” says Neil Williams, president of Leica Geosystems’ Machine Control division.

“Partnering with a global innovator like Leica Geosystems marks a significant step in our mission to bring AI to every machine. We’re proud to collaborate on a solution that empowers site teams and safety leaders to better protect people on the ground. Backed by years of industry experience, our tailored AI technology addresses the unique challenges of construction environments, delivering safety and productivity to the highest standards,” adds Mark Richards, Presien CEO.