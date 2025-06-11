Case Construction Equipment expands excavator lineup

Case Construction Equipment has launched the new CX380E large excavator. The 268-horsepower, 37,700kg unit is the newest addition to Case’s excavator lineup.

The CX380E is built for heavy-duty tasks, with 56,000 lbs. of breakout force and fast cycle times. Operators can adjust the power to the task with four work modes in a range up to 10 throttle settings. Super Power for the maximum possible power; Power for a hard-working mode suitable for daily operation; Eco for more fuel efficiency; and Lifting for maximum control during lifting and craning tasks. Eco mode lowers fuel consumption by up to 18% compared to previous Case excavators. In addition, Case telematics and software provide precise data to measure fuel usage and other metrics to further improve efficiency.

“Big jobs demand big machines and the Case CX380E large excavator is exactly that. Built like a beast, it delivers more power and more torque with faster response times,” says Terry Dolan, head of CNH construction brands, North America. “But it also delivers big on the total operator control that our customers expect from CASE.”

Like all Case E Series large excavators, the CX380E offers advanced controls and customisable sensitivity settings so that users can dial in responses exactly to their preferences for easier operation.

The 10-inch touchscreen lets operators store settings for up to 10 attachments (one-way and two-way) on one screen, making it simple to change attachments in seconds at the touch of a button while reducing the risk of downtime or damage from overloading the attachment. According to Case, the intelligent hydraulic flow control balance also makes the excavator even more responsive and efficient by customising the priority of hydraulic flow used for movements like arm in and boom up as well as arm in and swinging.

For added control, the CX380E features selectable free swing functionality, giving operators more stability and improved safety with less fatigue when lifting and placing swinging loads, working on uneven terrain or loading trucks.

Along with advanced controls, operators can also work more confidently using the 270-degree camera which provides a bird’s-eye view via the display screen for improved visibility and safer operation, as well as setting up arm and swing preferences.

Just as visibility and control support safer operation, the cab is designed to support the operator through long hours on the jobsite.

“Operators work hard, so creating an operator-first experience to help fight fatigue and increase efficiency is a priority in every new Case machine,” says Dolan. “We designed the CX380E cab with automotive-like features, with heated, air-suspension seating and lots of legroom. A suspended operator station locks the seat and console together so no matter the operator’s size, they have the same experience and ergonomic access to the controls. Together, these features boost comfort and help workers get more done on the job.”

Image courtesy of Case Construction Equipment