Siko showcases safe draw-wire encoders for mobile machines

Siko (booth 1045) is presenting its Neo series at this week’s iVT Expo in Cologne. This new generation of reliable and compact draw-wire encoders has measuring lengths of up to 15m for construction machinery, industrial trucks and crane and lifting technology.

Presented as a prototype in 2022, the series was developed further based on customer feedback and is now going into production. The Neo series is based on the latest version of the Pure.Mobile sensor platform, which was developed for mobile machines. The non-contact magnetic measurement technology makes the sensors wear-free, while the battery-free multi-turn system ensures maintenance-free operation for years – even at extreme temperatures down to -40°C.

The sensors are up to 25% narrower than previous models, ideal for limited installation spaces. The reinforced plastic housing protects against environmental influences, while IP67/IP6K9K protection ratings, high shock and vibration resistance and E1 approval ensure trouble-free use in mobile machines.

The Neo series includes models from 3.2m to 15m measuring length, based on proven Siko draw-wire mechanisms. A version with CANopen safety interfaces is available for safety-critical applications.