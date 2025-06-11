W.L. Gore presents innovative venting solution at iVT Expo

W.L. Gore (booth 9130) is showcasing its new Gore PolyVent High Airflow Pro at this week’s iVT Expo in Cologne. The product is an innovative venting solution designed to meet the challenges of outdoor electronics in the most demanding environments.

Engineered with a new, high-performance membrane, it delivers up to 90% higher airflow (typical airflow 7,600ml/min at 70mbar). This enables significantly reduced pressure fluctuations, resulting in increased protection of seals and extended product lifespans. Featuring prime ingress protection rated up to IP69k, this robust vent reliably protects against contamination and any extreme weather conditions. This makes it suitable for heavy-duty applications like agricultural, construction and material-handling equipment.

Designed for efficiency and versatility, the PolyVent High Airflow Pro supports manual, semi-, and fully automated assembly workflows. Its new robust design enables use with power tools, ensuring cost-effective, scratch-free assembly and allowing shorter installation time (screw-in time reduced by up to 60%).

This new venting solution minimizes failure risks, reduces total costs and optimizes performance in compact, high-performing electronic devices that face accelerated heat generation. With its durability and advanced technology, the PolyVent High Airflow Pro achieves peak performance under all conditions, setting a new standard in venting solutions.