Case IH unveils new Steiger 785 Quadtrac tractor

Case IH is doubling down on power and productivity with its highest horsepower tractor yet. The new Steiger 785 Quadtrac, offering 853 peak hp, increases the iconic tractor’s horsepower by almost 10% over the Steiger 715 Quadtrac.

The higher horsepower drives productivity allowing farmers to handle larger implements or pull the same implements even faster, offering a 40% torque rise.

​Farmers can get access to subscription-free, integrated precision technology that delivers automation-driven features, such as AccuTurn Pro and AccuSync, along with clear, actionable data through FieldOps that helps them meet the unique needs of their operation.

“We understand the demands of farming are only increasing. The Steiger 785 Quadtrac is a workhorse designed to meet those demands with power and productivity,” says Ken Lehmann, customer segmentation lead at Case IH. “With long days in the field, the boost in horsepower and torque allows farmers to do more in a day.”

Even with the increase in horsepower, according to CNH, the Steiger 785 Quadtrac is agile, offering excellent visibility and manoeuvrability for an optimal driving experience. For those seeking enhanced performance, an optional heavy-duty suspended undercarriage delivers a smoother ride, superior traction and flotation, helping to minimize soil compaction in the field.

Farm Progress Show will be the first public appearance for the Steiger 785 Quadtrac.

Image courtesy of Case IH