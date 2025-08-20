Sany launches world’s first 50-tonne energy storage reach stacker

Sany has launched the world’s first 50-tonne energy storage reach stacker which the OEM says is designed to address key challenges in the industry’s lifting operations.

The reach stacker is specialised for energy storage containers and can lift ISO 20-foot/ 40-foot energy storage containers.

It offers stacking capacity for up to six containers, greatly enhancing storage density within limited space. With a maximum hoisting capacity of 50 tonnes, it ensures the transfer and installation of energy storage cabinets, maintaining stability during movement.

The machine is equipped with an electric control pump, controlling the current output through programs and algorithms, which reduces energy losses fundamentally. The high-pressure hydraulic system reduces pressure loss by 50%, further lowering energy consumption.

Energy recovery is a key feature. The potential energy of the boom, lifting gear and energy storage cabinets during the boom’s descent can be recovered efficiently with an overall recovery efficiency of over 65%. That means every 1kWh of consumption in lifting can be recovered by 0.4kWh during descent.

Large-scale energy‑storage projects with tight schedules impose strict demands on equipment endurance. The reach stacker consumes as little as 1.8kWh per container move. With a 512kWh swappable battery system that supports both fast charging and battery swapping, it delivers over seven hours of continuous operation, significantly reducing downtime from charging.

Image courtesy of Sany