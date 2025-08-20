Claas presents four new forage harvesters from the Jaguar 1000 series

Ahead of Agritechnica, which takes place 9-15 November, Claas has introduced four new forage harvesters from the Jaguar 1000 series.

Claas has developed the widest crop flow channel on the market for the Jaguar 1000 in conjunction with a new pre-compression system. The four pre-compression rollers work with a fully hydraulic pre-compression system and thus enable a uniform crop flow regardless of the layer thickness – this guarantees uniform feeding of the V-FLEX chopping cylinder and thus ensures maximum throughput with homogeneous chop quality and optimum overall efficiency of the machine.

The pre-compression rollers can be raised hydraulically for cleaning work using the maintenance function. Thanks to Quick Access, the entire pre-compression unit can be swivelled up to 80 degrees for maintenance work in just a few simple steps. The tilting frame with hydraulic centring for Pick Up and Orbis is located on the pre-compression unit.

In 2024, CLAAS the innovative V-Flex chopping cylinder for the Jaguar 900. Thanks to its 910 mm width, the Jaguar 1000 now offers even more space and inertia for maximum throughputs and continuous crop flow even at the highest swath thicknesses – for example in the harvest of whole crop silage. The crop is cut even more efficiently thanks to the steep knife angle of 10 degrees.

The V-Flex chopping cylinder can be fitted with full and half knife sets as well as half-section knives, enabling a uniquely wide chop length range. The knives, fastened from above with three screws, are fixed in the drum stars and automatically aligned. Setting the knives to the shear bar and readjusting them is not necessary.

Throughput levels of up to 500 t/h require effective centre punching and residual plant processing in silage maize harvesting. The Jaguar 1000 is ideally equipped for this thanks to the Multi Crop Cracker XL. Available either as the MCC XL Classic with a sawtooth profile with various teeth and a 40% speed difference or as the MCC XL Shredledge with a 50% speed difference, it offers a very large contact surface between the rollers with a 310mm roller diameter, ensuring excellent conditioning across the entire available chop length range and even at the highest throughput capacities.

The chop quality analysis in CLAAS connect, presented at Agritechnica 2023, can be used to easily determine the processing score (CSPS Corn Silage Processing Score) via smartphone in the field: Take a photo of the chopped material and send it directly to the cloud via Claas connect. Within a few minutes, the AI-based programme determines the CSPS and transmits the result back to the smartphone. This saves time and enables the optimum setting of the corncracker for the respective conditions of use as the basis for maximum forage quality and efficiency.

The throwing accelerator has also been adapted to the increased output of the Jaguar 1000. Whether for chopping with a wide, concentrated throw or for short transfer distances to transport vehicles travelling alongside: the hydraulically adjustable gap of up to 60mm by moving the accelerator towards the back panel allows the throw to be adjusted easily and increases the efficiency of the Jaguar.

The discharge manifold concept is also new: by simply swapping the manifold end piece, the length can be optimised for the respective front attachment from grass to maize and vice versa. The end piece can be folded hydraulically for maize harvesting with Orbis 10500 and maximum manifold length to enable safe road transport.

Since 1994, transversely mounted engines in the Jaguar have been driving the knife drum and other units directly and therefore with particularly low losses. In the Jaguar 1000, too, a powerband takes the power directly from the crankshaft of the 24-litre V12 engine from MAN and transfers it to the chopping cylinder, throwing accelerator and from there to the corncracker. For the ground drive, the pre-compression rollers and the two independent variable attachment drives, a pump transfer case is located at the rear left of the engine, which drives the hydraulic motors. Thanks to the independent variable attachment drives, the pick-up and intake auger on the Pick Up and the knife and transport discs and feed drums on the Orbis can be adjusted independently of each other in terms of speed to suit the harvesting conditions.

The efficiency of the drives can also be emphasised here thanks to their sophisticated design. During road travel, only the ground drive is active; the drive of the chopping unit, intake and front attachments is then decoupled in the pump transfer case. The engine bonnet of the Jaguar 1000 has also been designed to be very slim and flat, so that the view to the rear is no more restricted than with forage harvesters in the medium and lower performance classes. In addition, this design enables a kind of wasp waist in the area of the steering axle, so that the turning radius remains small despite the larger tyre equipment.

The Jaguar 1000 comes with 4-wheel drive and intelligent all-wheel management as standard. Differential locks on the front axle and, exclusively for forage harvesters, on the rear axle are also offered as an option, as is a tyre pressure control system for the front and rear axles. This means that the Jaguar 1000 knows no limits, even in difficult harvesting conditions and on slopes.

The sophisticated drive design allows for 800/70 R42 front axle tires with a total machine width of 3.30m, with the largest possible front axle tire for the Jaguar 1000 being 900/60 R42 with an outer diameter of 2.15m. In addition, tires up to 710/60 R30 can be selected for the rear axle, which not only provides the Jaguar 1000 with plenty of traction, but also means that it is very gentle on the soil.

The Jaguar 1000 is equipped with Cemos Auto Crop Flow and Cemos Auto Performance for consistently optimum overall efficiency with maximum driver relief. The Cemos Auto Performance engine and drive management system relieves the operator and ensures a constant or maximum throughput throughout the harvest by adjusting the driving speed to the engine load, and automatically adjusts the engine power if necessary – for example when yield levels are low. This means that the Jaguar 1000 always works in the optimum power range and reduces fuel consumption. Cemos Auto Crop Flow intelligently and automatically monitors the engine speed at all times to ensure that the forage harvester is operating correctly and stops the crop flow if the engine speed drops below the set minimum speed.

During operation, the operator is also relieved by Auto Fill. With the help of digital 3D image analysis via the corresponding camera technology, the discharge spout and flap control for filling transport vehicles travelling alongside is carried out automatically – both day and night.

Claas is introducing the latest generation of the NIR sensor Nutrimeter with the Jaguar 1000. Thanks to precise real-time determination of the dry matter content, it not only enables precise yield recording and yield mapping, but also automatic chop length adjustment. This supports the best forage quality depending on the dry matter content and optimum compaction of the silage in the silo.

In addition to dry matter content, the Nutrimeter also records other ingredients such as starch, crude protein and sugar content. A new feature is the mobile use of the NIR sensor as an ISOBUS device, which enables easy conversion from machine to machine. The data collected by the Nutrimeter is stored, analysed and output together with the machine data from the Jaguar in Claas connect.

The cab is operated as usual using familiar controls such as the CMotion ground speed control lever in the right-hand armrest console, as well as the integrated CEBIS terminal with its 12-inch screen. The GPS Pilot Cemis 1200 is available for satellite-supported steering and smart farming tasks such as vehicle fleet and order management as well as documentation. Various seat variants, including a swivelling leather seat –available with seat heater and seat ventilation –, automatic air conditioning and the extremely low noise level in the cab ensure maximum comfort and fatigue-free working. Innovative cleaning systems, such as the premium windscreen wiper system, ensure perfect visibility even in the most difficult harvesting conditions.

Optional joystick steering for field use is available for the Jaguar 1000 – a first for Claas harvesting machinery. This allows the Jaguar to be manoeuvred precisely with just two fingers – ideal for tight turning manoeuvres at the end of the field. The joystick steering has two steering modes and can be customised in various intensity levels. In addition, three switches are integrated into the armrest for individually assignable functions, such as lowering and raising the discharge spout, the horn or the work lighting. In addition to the satellite-based GPS Pilot Cemis 1200, other automatic steering systems from Claas are available, such as Auto Pilot and, exclusively from Claas, Cam Pilot.

Claas connect offers a user-friendly platform for smart farming that seamlessly integrates machine and farm management. Important Jaguar 1000 data such as fields, reference lines, operating resources, machines and labour can be recorded, analysed and optimised. Users have a perfect overview of their machines and can compare them – both in terms of work performance and efficiency – and thus uncover inefficiencies and initiate optimisations.

In addition, yield maps can be quickly and easily used to create application maps. And: with the mobile Claas connect app, all information is always at your fingertips, even when you’re on the move. From 2026, live yield mapping will also be available on the Cemis 1200. This allows yield and moisture to be displayed live on the Cemis display as a map during harvest.