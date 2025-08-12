Case IH upgrades Farmall tractors

Case IH has made a series of improvements to its lineup of Farmall tractors, including the Farmall A, Farmall C and Farmall M.

Enhancements to each machine include optional precision technology features like entry-level and advanced telematics. This helps farmers easily manage their machine and agronomic data through the FieldOps web, mobile and iPad applications.

“There’s a lot of excitement about the return of the Farmall M and we continue to have a tractor solutions to meet any need,” says Leo Bose, customer segment lead, Case IH. “With the Farmall A, C and M, we allow producers to choose what’s right for them, whether they are searching for a standard, deluxe or premium machine. You can always depend on a Farmall to get the job done.”

The new Farmall medium utility A series (90-120hp) tractor features performance improvements and a higher-horsepower model. Farmers can rely on a range of horsepower options to tackle the most demanding projects with a 12-speed power shuttle transmission.

This all-purpose tractor features a lightweight, compact frame. The new integrated front loader has been designed for lifting and hauling, while the updated hydraulic system ensures fast reaction time for any implement.

The Farmall medium utility C series (90C, 100C, 110C, 120C) tractor caters to a wide range of needs, offering both 12-speed PowerShuttle and 24-speed Hi-Lo transmissions.

The Farmall C now offers subscription free factory-installed telematics that allows operators to drive enhanced efficiency and performance with precision farming applications, including track-and-trace fleet management and optional ISOBUS compatible implement control.

With the 24-Speed (Hi-Lo) Transmission, farmers can access factory-fit tech upgrades to improve operator comfort including hydraulic auto guidance with a Pro 1200 display and VectorPro receiver. The fully integrated hydraulic steering delivers enhanced accuracy and responsiveness. ​

The Farmall utility M series (110M, 120 Super M) tractor is making its return with the highest gross vehicle weight and lift capacity in the Farmall line.

The all-new Farmall Super M features integrated technology and a first-rate operator experience. The 120 Super M also includes the new, IH Edition package with design elements nodding to its heritage.

The Farmall M is designed with a frame and wheelbase that support high lift capacity and power while also maintaining manoeuvrability. The new design provides an in-cab experience that surpasses utility comfort standards, allowing operators to stay productive and comfortable, even on the longest days. Operators can also leverage machine monitoring capabilities through FieldOps for enhanced operational agility, optimizing their machine’s daily work.

“Today’s operators require versatile and flexible equipment to drive utmost productivity,” says Bose. “The upgrades to the Farmall lineup as well as the round baler series are sure to continue to provide farmers with the efficiency and dependability to support their day-to-day needs and their bottom line.”

Images courtesy of Case IH