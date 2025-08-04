Agritechnica focuses on suppliers with Systems & Components technical program

From 9-15 November 2025, as part of Agritechnica, the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, exhibitors from around the globe will showcase their innovations in vehicle electronics, agricultural electronics, drive technology, hydraulics, engines, cabs and power lifts, as well as spare and wear parts, across Halls 15, 16, and 17 at the exhibition grounds in Hanover, Germany.

Organised by the DLG (German Agricultural Society), the technical program of Systems & Components will focus on environment and safety, innovative drive technologies, networking and automation and digital services.

Under the guiding theme, Touch Smart Efficiency, the trade fair showcases robust yet intelligent technologies tailored to the varied and individual requirements of farm equipment and other off-highway sectors.

This year’s guiding theme will shape the technical program held at the Expert Stage in Hall 17 at Systems & Components. Here, developers, engineers, decision-makers, and manufacturers of mobile machinery can take part in expert discussions and attend high-level presentations.

The topic area Environment and Safety offers expert presentations on increasing productivity while reducing the CO2 footprint. In the Innovative Drive Technologies area, experts explore which drive concepts are ideally suited for specific applications and off-highway machines. The program also covers Networking and Automation, as the development of autonomous working machines is one of the major goals of the off-highway industry.

A key focus of Digital Services for off-highway markets is the collection, evaluation, and analysis of operational data, which provides insights into the performance and efficiency of commercial vehicles and mobile working machines. Another important aspect of Digital Services is cybersecurity in the supplier sector.

With the Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice award, agricultural development engineers from machinery manufacturers recognise innovative systems and components featuring new or improved concepts that can make a substantial contribution to farm equipment. The winners will be announced at Systems & Components, Germany.

As part of Young Professionals Day on Friday 14 November, young engineers can look forward to an exclusive program on the Expert Stage of Systems & Components offering career planning insights, tips, and networking opportunities.

Systems & Components will also offer exclusive guided tours of the exhibition grounds on 14 November.

Image courtesy of DLG