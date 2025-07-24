iVT August issue – Digital edition available here!
By Anjali Sooknanan2 Mins Read
Previous ArticleNew Eagle introduces CODESYS support on production ECUs
Anjali Sooknanan
Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.