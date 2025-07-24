The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
iVT August issue – Digital edition available here!

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read

The August issue of iVT is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY

MAKE MINE A ZERO

Liebherr’s deal with Australian mining giant, Fortescue is creating a fleet of huge, zero-emission electric vehicles designed to eliminate carbon emissions from operations by the end of the decade

FEATURES

OEM INTERVIEW: HG

iVT meets HG’s CEO, Nikolaj Bickerod to find out more about how his company has created an articulated electric dumper with wheel motors

ELECTRIFYING CHANGE

Battery technology challenges and the solutions that are helping to power the next-generation of industrial vehicles

ALL CHANGE

Case Construction Equipment and Moog’s ZQuip are delivering vehicles with swappable energy modules for flexible power-source selection

GOING ELECTRIC

Manitou’s ME Lift range of five lithium-battery models is moving forklifts into a new era of efficiency, while reducing their size

INFLUENCING VEHICLE DESIGN

Social media influencers in construction are reshaping how OEMs develop machinery

NEXT STOP…CHICAGO

The iVT Off-Highway Vehicle Technology Expo is back with more exhibitors, new features and a curated selection of speakers

REGULARS

A LETTER FROM AMERICA

Does the off-highway sector still need trade shows? Alan Berger provides his insight

INSIDE R&D

Francesca Protano details CNH’s experience at this year’s Motor Valley Fest in Modena

LOOKING BACK

The UK’s mobile elevating work platform OEM, Niftylift celebrates 40 years of growth

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

