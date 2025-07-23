New Eagle introduces CODESYS support on production ECUs

New Eagle, a specialist in embedded control systems for intelligent vehicles and machines, has announced software support for CODESYS across its rugged electronic control units (ECUs), beginning with the John Deere M-series controllers.

The release marks an expansion of New Eagle’s embedded ecosystem, bringing greater programming flexibility to OEMs and developers in off-highway, utility and industrial vehicle markets.

By enabling support for the industry-standard CODESYS platform, New Eagle gives engineering teams more ways to design, develop, and deploy control systems.

Teams can now select the development workflow that best suits their needs, without the overhead of switching controller platforms or compromising production readiness.

“Our mission is to help customers get to market faster, with more freedom in how they build their systems,” says Chris Baker, CEO of New Eagle. “Supporting CODESYS on rugged, production-ready ECUs is a major step forward in giving engineers the tools they trust, on hardware they can rely on.”

The CODESYS-compatible ECUs from New Eagle are identical in hardware to the company’s Raptor-supported platforms, offering ~98% commonality in board-level software. This ensures teams retain all the reliability, ruggedness, and supply chain confidence of New Eagle’s embedded control portfolio, while opening new development options for CODESYS users.

The solution is ideal for OEMs and system integrators in construction, agriculture, and utility vehicle segments, projects requiring CANopen network functionality, as well as engineering teams already using CODESYS in desktop or industrial workflows and now looking to scale into mobile, vehicle-grade applications.

Image courtesy of New Eagle