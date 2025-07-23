Agritechnica introduces 7 days, 7 topics theme for 2025 show

Agritechnica, the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, returns to Hanover, Germany, on 9-15 November with a packed agenda. Organised by the DLG (German Agricultural Society), Agritechnica continues to serve as the global meeting point for companies, decision-makers, and professionals across the agricultural industry. Under the guiding theme ‘Touch Smart Efficiency,’ this year’s edition emphasises the importance of direct access to innovative, connected agricultural systems that harness digital technologies to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and productivity.

With more than 2,700 exhibitors confirmed, 65% of which are international, Agritechnica 2025 is now fully booked, filling all 23 exhibition halls. The event is on track to draw 430,000 attendees, firmly establishing itself as the premier business platform for the sector – where the latest innovations are launched and the future of farming is shaped.

One of the most notable changes this year is the introduction of the ‘7 Days, 7 Topics’ format. Each day of the event will focus on a specific visitor group or theme, allowing for more targeted engagement and tailored content. This new structure has been well received by exhibitors and attendees alike, offering greater efficiency and relevance for all participants.

The week opens with the Innovation and Press Day, providing early access to media and industry insiders. This is followed by two Agribusiness Days, designed for large-scale farmers, dealers, and contractors, with limited ticket availability to ensure focused networking and business discussions.

Midweek, the spotlight shifts to international collaboration and digital transformation. International Farmers Day on Wednesday 12 November highlights agriculture in Canada, the Czech Republic and France, while Digital Farm Day explores how digital technologies are enabling smarter, more efficient farming practices.

Friday 14 November is dedicated to the next generation with Young Farmers Day, featuring a full program of events and a lively evening party. The week concludes on Saturday 15 November with Celebrate Farming Day, a festive finale where traditional tractors roll out of the halls at 6pm, horns sounding in tribute to the farming community.

Now in its third edition, International Farmers Day will take place on Wednesday 12 November in Hall 24. This full-day event focuses on the challenges and progressive practices shaping agriculture in three advanced farming regions: Canada, the Czech Republic, and France. Visitors from these countries can attend free of charge with prior registration.

“Farmers from these countries are facing a range of challenges and are therefore using diverse cultivation systems and alternative technologies,” says Dr. Bruno Görlach, head of crop production and agricultural machinery at DLG. “This situation is helping them expand their perspectives, which in turn encourages exchange between countries.”

The program includes international panels, pop-up talks and networking events with contributions from practical farmers, crop professionals, researchers, policymakers and DLG experts. Topics include digital farming, crop strategies, and farm management. Selected sessions will be translated into Czech, English, and French, and the International Visitors Lounge will provide a dedicated space for networking and informal exchange.

Agritechnica’s comprehensive technical program features hundreds of individual events across multiple expert stages. These include DLG’s expert stages, spotlights and pop-up talks, covering a wide range of topics such as smart efficiency, digital farming, agricultural machinery trade, alternative drive systems, and soil health.

The program is designed to serve a broad professional audience – from academic researchers and engineers to farm managers and business strategists. It offers a mix of technical presentations, practical demonstrations, and networking opportunities, making Agritechnica a vital platform for knowledge exchange and professional development.

A major highlight of this year’s edition of Agritechnica is the debut of the FarmRobotix platform, which will be featured in the new Digital Farm Centre in Hall 21. This area will showcase the latest trends and innovations in robotics, artificial intelligence, automation, and precision farming.

Targeted at farmers, manufacturers, start-ups and technology providers, the Digital Farm Centre will host more than 100 exhibitors and be organised into clearly defined thematic zones. It will also serve as a hub for networking among researchers, development engineers, and investors, offering a unique opportunity to explore the future of smart farming technologies.

Running in parallel with Agritechnica, the Systems & Components trade fair focuses on the technologies that power modern agricultural machinery. Exhibits will include engines, electronics, drive systems, hydraulics, cabs, power lifts and spare and wear parts.

This complementary event highlights the close connection between machinery development and component innovation, offering a complete picture of the agricultural technology landscape. It is an ideal platform for suppliers and OEMs to showcase their latest solutions and connect with key industry players.

Image courtesy of DLG