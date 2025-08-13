Zapi Group acquires Stercom Power Solutions

Zapi Group has acquired the majority of Stercom Power Solutions, a specialist in intelligent charging and energy storage systems based in Germany.

The strategic acquisition enhances Zapi Group’s charging solutions portfolio and technical capabilities while also extending its market reach in key growth sectors such as high voltage on-board charging and energy storage systems.

“The acquisition of Stercom Power Solutions represents an important milestone in our growth strategy and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to expanding our capabilities to better serve our customers,” says Mr. Giannino Zanichelli, founder and owner of ZAPI GROUP. “This acquisition strengthens ZAPI GROUP’s ability to deliver next-generation charging solutions as demand accelerates for advanced technologies in electric drive applications. The addition of this company’s innovative product portfolio and talented team will help drive continued growth and market leadership.”

Image courtesy of Zapi Group