Danfoss Power Solutions celebrates 20th anniversary of flagship H1P pump

In 2005 at the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE), the company then known as Sauer-Danfoss launched its H1P axial piston pump. Pioneering the closed-circuit variable displacement axial piston pump category, the H1P was among the first hydraulic pumps to address increasing globalisation in machine development.

“H1 represented the first truly global design, offering customers common interfaces and controls to support their global machine designs,” says Ajay Gandhe, regional vice president of OEM sales, Danfoss Power Solutions. “The H1 pump family is Danfoss’ third generation of high-power pumps. Each generation has represented an important advancement in technology, capabilities, and customer value. Building on the foundation of previous designs, H1 made advancements specifically in the range of flow, the amount of power, and reliability. The pump is considered a global industry benchmark in terms of reliability to this day.”

Now a flagship Danfoss Power Solutions product, the H1P pump continues to maximise value and performance for OEMs and distributors designing high-power machinery.

Among the pump’s key benefits are high efficiency that lowers total costs of ownership, a compact and lightweight design with fewer parts and precise control that enables safe, predictable machine operation.

With displacements ranging from 45 to 280cc and a variety of control options, the pump meets a wide array of application needs. The H1P is widely used in market sectors such as construction and roadbuilding, agriculture, material handling, and specialty vehicles and machinery.

In the 20 years since its launch, Danfoss has produced 1.7 million H1P pumps at its plants in the US, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, and China. Danfoss has also expanded the H1 portfolio to include the H1B bent-axis variable motor and H1F bent-axis fixed motor.

The company continues to invest in the portfolio; earlier this year, it announced the launch of the H1P 180-cc pump. This new kit size maintains the same footprint as the 147-cc and 165-cc pumps. It features Eco Mode capability and Plus+1 compliance, and it boasts better corner power than alternative products.

“20 years ago, I worked for our then-competitor Eaton Hydraulics. At that time, we were very excited about the introduction of H1 products. There was a new benchmark in the marketplace,” recalls Andreas Kling, senior director, hydrostatics sales, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Then, as now, Danfoss showed what technology leadership and innovation means to the market. Here’s to another good 20 years!”

Image courtesy of Danfoss Power Solutions