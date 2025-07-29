Danfoss introduces new Thorx CLM 5 C cam lobe motor

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its Thorx CLM 5 C cam lobe motor.

Designed for drum drives on road rollers and other compaction equipment, the CLM 5 C hydraulic motor joins the S motors for skid steers and the recently launched T motors for compact track loaders in the Thorx lineup.

The CLM 5 C motor features a robust, novel design that eliminates leakage, enables smoother road finishing, reduces service issues, and extends component lifetime.

The motor exhibits total efficiency of 92%, and it is interchangeable with other drum drive cam lobe motors for ease of integration.

The Danfoss Thorx CLM 5 C motor’s bearing arrangement eliminates leakage issues while offering an extended service life. The Thorx motor features two strong taper roller bearings that prevent shaft deflection and thereby eliminate hydraulic oil leakage at the shaft seal. This arrangement withstands higher loads than cam lobe motors with ball bearings, offering a longer lifetime.

The Thorx motor’s balanced rotary group offers smoother low-speed rotation, delivering better road finishing and a smoother road surface. In motor designs with an unbalanced rotary group, the number of pistons under pressure varies by +/-20%, creating a leakage variation that results in a speed ripple when the machine is operating at low speed. With 12 pistons and nine lobes, the Thorx motor’s rotary group has a constant number of pistons under pressure, reducing this low-speed ripple by up to 90%.

The CLM 5 C motor features total efficiency of 92%. This high efficiency level reduces heat generation, extending the service life of components such as seals and bearings.

Like other motors in the Thorx family, CLM 5 C features a strong, integral parking brake situated at the center of the motor, maintaining a compact envelope. The durable multi-disc brake eliminates the risk of jamming associated with dog clutch brakes, commonly used in other cam lobe motors. It also enables safe and reliable emergency braking multiple times throughout the machine’s lifetime. A mechanical brake release simplifies brake disengagement for towing, with the tool conveniently located within the motor casing.

“When we designed our drum drive motor, our goal was to create a strong cam lobe motor with no leakage, regardless of equipment size. We’ve accomplished that and much more, increasing motor efficiency and enabling better road finishing,” says Chris Shrive, head of cam lobe motors, Danfoss Power Solutions. “With the launch of our 5 C Thorx motor, Danfoss now has a full portfolio – including axial piston and orbital motors – that can meet the need of just about any drum drive application.”

The CLM 5 C motor is interchangeable with other drum drive cam lobe motors, simplifying sourcing and replacement. The Thorx motor features the same approximate dimensions and shape as motors commonly deployed on drum drives, as well as a hollow shaft that enables an optional through-drive.

With a maximum displacement of 545 cc, the Thorx CLM 5 C motor is ideal for compaction machinery up to 3.5 tonnes.

Image courtesy of Danfoss Power Solutions