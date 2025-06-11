Turntide unveils expanded range of Gen 6 inverters

Turntide Technologies is showcasing a host of new innovations at this year’s iVT Expo in Cologne (booth 1700) including its expanded range of its Gen 6 Inverters.

Turntide Gen 6 inverters deliver power density and high-voltage performance ranging from 48-80V. According to the company, the power density and compact size make it ideal for many e-mobility and industrial applications, including two- and three-wheel vehicles, material handling equipment, and any low-voltage electrification needs.

Evr Motors, a leading designer of advanced electric motors, is the newest Turntide Turnkey Solutions partner, helping to deliver integrated electrification solutions to OEMs worldwide.

Evr Motors’ patented TS-RFPM motor technology enables smaller, lighter, lower-cost motors, easily tailored to user requirements. Evr Motor’s lineup of motors, from 6-150 kW, complements Turntide’s next-generation inverters, enabling customers to take advantage of the power-density and smaller footprint.

“To meet the rapidly evolving demands of electrification, OEMs need integrated, intelligent systems,” says Opher Doron, CEO, Evr. “That’s why we’re excited to be a part of the Turntide Turnkey Solutions program. Their collaborative, systems approach accelerates innovation, reduces development risk, and gives manufacturers a faster path to market with a system meeting their unique demands.”

“In today’s competitive market, OEM’s can’t afford delays. The faster they can launch, the faster they can lead,” adds Ryan Grodzki, VP, strategic partnerships, Turntide. “With our newest partner in Evr Motors, our next generation inverters, and expanded Turnkey Solutions, we are enabling OEMs to seamlessly complete electrification systems to bring efficient products to market more quickly.”