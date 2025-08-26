Escorts Kubota unveils new MU4201 tractor

Escorts Kubota has launched the Kubota MU4201 tractor under the Kubota brand. This marks the brand’s entry in the 41-44HP category market in India.

Designed by Japanese engineers, the new tractor has all the premium features that are offered in existing Kubota tractors in the 45-55HP category range. These include a flat deck, suspended pedals, balancer shaft, synchromesh transmission and dual clutch.

The company has also launched the upgraded version of its Kubota MU4501 and Kubota MU5502 tractors respectively. It has introduced a new ‘Pompa Lift’ in these tractors, with high-quality Japanese lift technology, capable of lifting 1640-2100kgs and with one of the best in category lift height of 455mm.

“The new product launches are in-line with our vision to establish ourselves as a formidable player in the domestic tractor market, by bringing engineering excellence, cutting-edge technology and high-quality features in our product offerings,” says Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director. “The new Kubota MU-4201 and upgraded versions of Kubota MU-4501 and MU-5502 complement our existing offerings under the Farmtrac and Powertrac brand well, they will further strengthen our position in the 41-50 HP market segment in India.”

“The new products are targeted at the 41-50 HP segment in India, which today constitutes about 60-64% of the total domestic market. The new MU-4201 is designed for the farmer looking for premium features across diverse agricultural applications, including for haulage,” adds Akira Kato, deputy managing director.

Describing the market strategy, G S Grewal, chief officer, tractor business division, says: “The new Kubota MU4201 tractor offers a high-quality product to the farmer looking to upgrade from 35 HP to 41-50 HP segment. We plan to introduce the tractor across India, and especially strengthen our existing market position in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. Further, the upgraded Kubota MU4501 and MU5502 now offer the best-in-class hydraulic lift, in addition to their existing premium features.”

Image: Escorts Kubota