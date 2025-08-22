Danfoss SLP13-10 cartridge valve enhances hydraulic efficiency and productivity

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its SLP13-10 cartridge valve, a size 10, two-way, two-position solenoid-actuated poppet valve. Designed to meet the evolving needs of the fluid power industry, the SLP13-10 offers a set of features aimed at improving efficiency, reducing operational costs, and enhancing system performance.

One of the defining features of the SLP13-10 valve is its low electric power consumption. Thanks to its patented architecture, the valve operates with a nominal electric power requirement of just 10 watts, which is 65% lower than that of traditional valves. This lower power consumption contributes to reduced energy costs and extended battery runtime on electrified machinery, making it an attractive option for industries and end users focused on reducing operational costs and environmental footprint.

In addition to energy efficiency, the SLP13-10 features a market-leading flow rating. It is capable of handling 95 liters per minute at a 7-bar pressure drop — up to twice the flow rating of conventional cartridge valves of the same size. This enables higher flow and reduced pressure drop in hydraulic systems without the need for larger components. A lower pressure drop further contributes to energy savings and reduces heat generation, extending component lifetime.

The valve is engineered to withstand high pressure, rated up to 350 bar according to NFPA standards. The valve’s high-pressure capability, combined with its impressive flow rating, results in high power density for its size. This unique combination enables equipment manufacturers to downsize hydraulic systems without sacrificing efficiency or power, offering space and weight savings. It also enables faster and more efficient system operation.

“Our SLP13-10 valve is the efficiency powerhouse, perfectly aligned with Danfoss’ strategy of providing innovative solutions that drive efficiency and productivity in hydraulic systems. With the valve’s advanced features, manufacturers can achieve effective performance while addressing sustainability goals,” says Ivan Bassoli, product management director, Cartridge Valves and Hydraulic Integrated Circuits, Danfoss Power Solutions. “At Danfoss, we leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of maximum system and cost efficiency. Our approach is to optimise every part of the system, because even small things matter.”

The SLP13-10 valve is ideal for material handling, construction, agriculture, and other applications in which one or more valves are kept energized for extended periods, such as safety pump unloading, fan drives, load oscillation damping, self-levelling, and more.