Danfoss XL104 controller achieves ISOBUS certification

Danfoss Power Solutions’ XL104 controller has achieved ISOBUS certification, ensuring seamless communication and interoperability between the XL104 controller and other ISOBUS-compliant devices, regardless of manufacturer.

With the ISOBUS protocol embedded directly in the controller, Danfoss says the XL104 ensures optimal performance while minimising system complexity and integration effort.

According to Danfoss, the XL104 stands out with its high I/O pin count, enabling optimal vehicle control and streamlined machine design. This certification allows OEMs to incorporate the XL104 into their agricultural equipment, knowing it meets the stringent ISOBUS standards for communication and data exchange. Farmers benefit from seamless implement connections, enhanced data exchange, improved overall efficiency, and the ability to control more functions directly from a single controller.

“With the ISOBUS certification of the XL104 controller, we’re building upon our legacy of providing durable and dependable solutions for the agricultural sector,” says Chris Zellner, senior portfolio manager, controllers, Danfoss Power Solutions. “We understand the importance of reliable performance in the field, and the XL104, now ISOBUS-certified, delivers that peace of mind.”

Key benefits of the ISOBUS-certified Danfoss XL104 controller include seamless integration with ISOBUS-compliant implements and virtual terminals, robust and reliable performance in demanding agricultural environments, enhanced data exchange and control capabilities, and improved efficiency and productivity for farmers.

The Danfoss XL104 controller is a versatile solution designed for a wide range of agricultural applications. With the highest pin count in the PLUS+1 controller family, the XL104 eliminates the need for expansion modules, supporting a more streamlined machine design and reduced space consumption. Its ISOBUS certification further strengthens its position as a trusted choice for OEMs seeking reliable, interoperable, and high-density control solutions.

Image: Danfoss Power Solutions