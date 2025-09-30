Danfoss to showcase system solutions for agricultural machinery at Agritechnica

Danfoss Power Solutions will exhibit a range of components and systems that optimise the performance of agricultural machinery at Agritechnica 2025 on 9-15 November, in Hanover, Germany.

At its booth – Hall 16, Stand A20 – Danfoss will highlight its capabilities in hydraulics, eHydraulics, electrification, digitalisation, autonomy and software.

The Danfoss booth will feature more than 80 products, demonstrating their use in the subsystems common to agricultural machinery: propel, steer, work, and control.

New to the booth will be a display featuring two telehandler system architectures: one an advanced hydraulic system and the other a hybrid electric/hydraulic system.

The display highlights how Danfoss supports its customers in their drive to increase energy efficiency, improve machine intelligence, and electrify their platforms. Danfoss meets customers where they are on their journeys, providing optimal solutions for each application.

Danfoss will launch or preview several new products during the event, including a hydraulic hose for tractors, a multimotor propel controller solution, a low-voltage electric motor, and an automotive-style steering solution for tractors driving on road, the latter to be demonstrated in an all-new interactive display. In addition, key solutions and recently launched products will be showcased throughout the booth.

On the Systems & Components Expert Stage, representatives from Danfoss Editron will give a presentation on “Electrification in Agricultural Machinery – Driving Efficiency and Enabling Autonomous Futures.” The presentation is scheduled for Monday 10 November at 11:30 am.

“The Agritechnica theme is ‘Touch Smart Efficiency,’ and visitors to the Danfoss stand will certainly be able to do that. We are showing solutions that help customers solve their toughest challenges by improving productivity and precision, strengthening safety, increasing efficiency, and reducing or eliminating emissions,” says Steen Rohleder, vice president, EMEA sales, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Together with our customers, we’re delivering unsurpassed performance in the machines of today while setting the standard for the machines of tomorrow. We’re not only advancing agriculture; we’re engineering a better future. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand.”

Image: Danfoss Power Solutions