Magni launches world’s tallest rotating telehandler at GIS 2025

Magni TH used GIS 2025 for the world premiere of its new RTH 8.51, the tallest rotating telehandler in the world, alongside the TH 3.6 E, the first full-electric model in the range.

With its 51 metres of maximum lifting height, the new RTH 8.51 surpasses the previous RTH 6.51. The real breakthrough is in its lifting capacity of 8,000kg, thanks to engineering optimisation of its structural components, the machine maintains dimensions and weight like its predecessor while increasing capacity by more than 2,000kg.

Among the key innovations are the three boom extension modes (M1 – Max Outreach, M2 – Max Capacity, M3 – Full Power), which allow the operator to choose the most suitable configuration depending on the job at hand, delivering performance comparable to rough-terrain cranes while retaining the flexibility of over 60 interchangeable attachments.

The new TH 3.6 e, a compact telehandler with a maximum capacity of 3 tonnes and a working height of 6 metres, has been designed with a focus on sustainability and efficiency. Powered by a 350V battery with optional 28kW CCS Superfast charging, it can be recharged up to 80% in just one hour. This model is ideal for urban construction sites, indoor spaces, and environments sensitive to noise and emissions.

Thanks to its hydrostatic transmission and energy recovery system, Magni says the TH 3.6 e delivers performance comparable to diesel versions, with lower running costs and a competitive TCO, further supported by available incentives.

Alongside the new models, Magni is introducing a range of technological solutions including a keyless system that starts the engine with a cabin push button and can remotely activate the cabin lights, courtesy lights and work lights, a new RFID sensor for Q-FIT which enables tilt visualisation directly on the touchscreen and basket levelling even with the boom extended, and Magni Tester, a portable diagnostic device for maintenance and software updates.

Image: Magni