Hyundai unveils new high-voltage electric forklifts

Hyundai Material Handling has unveiled the B-X Series line of high-voltage electric forklifts.

Operating at 309-348V, the 4-9 tonne range is designed to deliver heavy-duty performance comparable to diesel models, with zero emissions, both indoors and outdoors, even in cold, wet or demanding conditions.

The initial line-up includes models from 4-5.5 tonnes and 6-9 tonnes. Heavier versions from 10-13 tonnes and 16-18 tonnes are scheduled for release in 2026.

The 4-9 tonne Hyundai B-X models are equipped with a 309-348V high-voltage li-ion battery system, engineered to deliver power output for intensive, heavy-duty applications. By operating at higher voltage and lower current, the system minimises energy loss, reduces heat generation in cables and controllers and significantly extends component life.

“A defining feature of these forklifts is the integrated battery water cooling and heating system, that ensures optimal performance, even in extreme conditions, and enables immediate full power use after charging and maintaining high output until the next recharge,” says Raymond Galavazi, senior product manager at Hyundai Material Handling Europe. “The LFP battery technology supports rapid charging – up to 120kW – allowing full recharges in approximately one hour and up to 11 hours of continuous operation.”

Built on a diesel-based chassis and with IP67/IP69-rated components, the B-X Series is designed to perform reliably in demanding, all-weather conditions.

The B-X Series offers up to 14 dB lower cabin noise and reduced vibration, providing smooth and intuitive control. Features include dual brake pedals, regenerative braking and anti-roll-back on slopes. Selectable drive modes (High, Normal, Eco), a digital LCD display, and optional climate control enhance adaptability. A tighter turning radius and familiar layout ensure a smooth transition from diesel models. Optional mast damping improves load stability, while fingertip hydraulic controls enhance operator comfort.

Advanced safety systems, including pedestrian detection and load sensing, provide real-time alerts to prevent collisions and overloading. Optional Blue Spot and Red Zone lighting improve visibility in busy environments. Auto hold, auto parking and seat-sensing systems help prevent unintended movement. A protective charging port cover and site-specific speed limiters add further layers of operational safety, making the B-X Series well-suited for high-traffic and industrial settings.

